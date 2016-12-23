Arsenal have been handed a triple-injury boost after Arsene Wenger revealed that Danny Welbeck will return to full training on Friday ahead of the festive programme, with Aaron Ramsey also fit to return ahead of the Boxing Day clash with West Bromwich Albion.

To complete the wave of good news, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s injury sustained in the 2-1 defeat by Manchester City last weekend will be “a matter of days rather than weeks”, with Wenger confirming that the England international will not be sidelined for long as the busiest period in the Premier League season approaches.

Arsenal will play four matches in just 13 days from Boxing Day, and the return of Welbeck – who has not played since suffering a second serious knee injury in as many season in May this year – along with Ramsey’s comeback from a three-week lay-off will be music to the ears of Wenger as he attempts to prevent his side suffering a third consecutive defeat.

“Danny joins in for the first time today,” Wenger said of Welbeck. “He will return to training today which is very good news.

“Welbeck will need some time. Today is the first time he joins in with team training so I’m very cautious because you can have setbacks after being out for so long.

Wenger added: “Aaron is in full training. He’s efficient offensively and is a very complete box-to-box player.”

When asked about Oxlade-Chamberlain, who was forced off the field at the Etihad Stadium just 13 minutes after coming on as a substitute, Wenger said: “It’s not very bad. It’s a question of days rather than weeks."