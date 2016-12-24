It’s a big game for…

Arsène Wenger: Quite simply, after back-to-back defeats, the pressure is on Wenger to ensure Arsenal’s title challenge does not slide completely off the rails this Christmas.

Tony Pulis, his old bête noire, is unlikely to make it easy for him. His West Bromwich Albion side are in form and primed for an impressive finish this season.

Best stat…

20/20: Arsenal have met West Bromwich 20 times in Premier League history and have scored in every encounter.

Remember when…

Wenger’s men went down to defeat at the Hawthorns last November, with injuries to Francis Coquelin and Santi Cazorla severely denting their title hopes.

Player to watch…

Mesut Özil: The playmaker was singled out for criticism in each of Arsenal’s recent defeats, but Wenger believes his languid playing style makes him an unfair target.

Past three meetings…

Arsenal (Sanchez 2) 2 West Bromwich Albion 0

Premier League, April 2016

West Bromwich Albion 2 (Morrison, Arteta og) Arsenal 1 (Giroud)

Premier League, November 2015

Arsenal 4 (Walcott 3, Wilshere) West Bromwich Albion 1 (McAuley)

Premier League, May 2015

Form guide…

Arsenal: WWWLL

West Bromwich Albion: DWLWL

Vital information…

Kick-off time: 3.00pm

TV: Highlights on BBC One, 10.55pm