Arsenal entertain West Ham United in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, with Arsène Wenger’s side looking to reverse a slump in form.

What time does it start?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm on Wednesday 5 April.

Where can I watch it?

It will not be shown live on television in the United Kingdom.

Highlights will be shown on BBC One at 10.45pm.

1/8 Surprise early defeat A surprise early defeat, such as 2013/14's to Aston Villa or 2015/16's to West Ham United, makes July's Emirates Cup win seem like a distant memory. Getty

2/8 Impressive win against top club A promising win against a title rival, like last season's 3-0 victory over Manchester United or this season's win over Chelsea, has the Emirates hoping for the best again. Getty

3/8 Injuries start to mount up However, a long queue starts to form outside the treatment room. Key players, as well as regular absentees, tend to be the victims. Getty

4/8 November curse strikes again Arsene Wenger's side then begin to unravel in November, with the curse kicking in after an away defeat against one of the top flight's lesser lights. It's around now that the already-faint hopes of a title challenge start to fade. Getty

5/8 Champions League elimination The most predictable part of it all comes in February, with Champions League elimination, usually to Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Monaco, if they are really unlucky. Getty

6/8 Title hopes finally killed off A heavy, signature defeat to a fellow top six side puts paid to any lingering hopes of a title challenge in late February or March. 2013/14's 6-0 reverse at Chelsea, Arsene Wenger's 1,000th game in charge, is perhaps the most memorable example. Getty

7/8 Strong rally to finish The pressure is off, time to turn the style on. A rally at the tail end of the season does wonders for Arsenal's league standing, but little to combat allegations of flakiness. Getty

8/8 Top-four finish Arsene has his 'trophy'. Champions League football is coming to the Emirates again next year. What more could the fans want? Getty

Team news

Laurent Koscielny will be unavailable for Arsenal after sustaining an Achilles injury in Sunday’s draw with Manchester City.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Aaron Ramsey could return after recovering from calf and hamstring problems respectively.

Michail Antonio and Diafra Sakho are in contention for the visitors but Aaron Cresswell is unavailable.

Previous meetings

West Ham 1 Arsenal 5

Premier League, December 2016

West Ham 3 Arsenal 3

Premier League, April 2016

Arsenal 0 West Ham 2

Premier League, August 2015

Form

Arsenal: LWLLD

West Ham: DLLLL

Odds

Provided by 888.com

Arsenal: 3/8

West Ham: 7/1

Draw: 21/5