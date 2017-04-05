Arsenal returned to winning ways with a solid victory over West Ham as a fifth straight defeat plunged Slaven Bilic's visitors deeper into the fight for Premier League survival.

Both sides went into this London derby in dire form but it was the Gunners who addressed that and ultimately ran out comfortable 3-0 victors, marking their first league win since February 11.

After a dull first half, Mesut Ozil marked his 150th Arsenal appearance with a tame opening goal before laying on the second for Theo Walcott. Olivier Giroud came off the bench to score the goal of the night and seal a victory which, given results elsewhere on the night, boosts Arsenal's hopes of a top-four finish.

Additional reporting by PA