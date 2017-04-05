  1. Sport
Arsenal vs West Ham player ratings: Theo Walcott and Mesut Ozil shine against sorry Hammers

Who impressed as Ozil's goal opened the floodgates at the Emirates?

Arsenal 3 West Ham 0 player ratings

  • 1/22 Emiliano Martinez - 7 out of 10

    Getty

  • 2/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10

    Getty

  • 3/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 6 out of 10

    Getty

  • 4/22 Gabriel - 6 out of 10

    Getty

  • 5/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10

    Getty

  • 6/22 Mohammed Elneny - 7 out of 10

    Getty

  • 7/22 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10

    Getty

  • 8/22 Theo Walcott - 8 out of 10

    Getty

  • 9/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10

    Getty

  • 10/22 Mesut Ozil - 8 out of 10

    Getty

  • 11/22 Danny Welbeck - 6 out of 10

    Getty

  • 12/22 Darren Randolph - 5 out of 10

    Getty

  • 13/22 Sam Byram - 5 out of 10

  • 14/22 James Collins - 6 out of 10

    Getty

  • 15/22 Jose Fonte - 5 out of 10

    Getty

  • 16/22 Arthur Masuaku - 4 out of 10

  • 17/22 Chiekhou Kouyate - 6 out of 10

    Getty

  • 18/22 Mark Noble - 5 out of 10

    Getty

  • 19/22 Manuel Lanzini - 6 out of 10

    Getty

  • 20/22 Michail Antonio - 6 out of 10

  • 21/22 Andre Ayew - 5 out of 10

    Getty

  • 22/22 Andy Carroll - 4 out of 10

    Getty

Arsenal returned to winning ways with a solid victory over West Ham as a fifth straight defeat plunged Slaven Bilic's visitors deeper into the fight for Premier League survival.

Both sides went into this London derby in dire form but it was the Gunners who addressed that and ultimately ran out comfortable 3-0 victors, marking their first league win since February 11.

After a dull first half, Mesut Ozil marked his 150th Arsenal appearance with a tame opening goal before laying on the second for Theo Walcott. Olivier Giroud came off the bench to score the goal of the night and seal a victory which, given results elsewhere on the night, boosts Arsenal's hopes of a top-four finish.

Who impressed in at the Emirates? Take a look at the gallery above to find out how we rated the players.

Do you agree with our ratings? Who was your man of the match? Let us know in the comments.

Additional reporting by PA

