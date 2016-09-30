Arsene Wenger will hope to mark the 20th anniversary of his arrival at Arsenal this weekend with a fifth consecutive victory as the Gunners take on Burnley on Sunday, having put together a run of form that has lifted the clouds at the Emirates.

Arsenal have beaten Hull, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Basel in all competitions over the last fortnight and can head to the international break hot on the heels of Premier League leaders Manchester City if they can beat Burnley at the weekend.

But despite their run of form, Wenger’s anniversary will be the main focal point as he celebrates 20 years at Arsenal on Saturday, although the 66-year-old has been keen to play down the feat in recent days.

Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick was also in attendance at Wenger’s press conference on Friday, where he held a short presentation before Wenger adressed the media to present the Frenchman with a commemorative vase.

After handing out pens to the media to “only write nice things about the club”, Wenger opened by explaining who had been the biggest help during his 20 years in north London.

“The board, to stick by me,” he revealed. “I believe this club is brave. We have shown for years that we can have a good togetherness at the club. We keep our feet on the ground and fight together.

”I have a passion for the game and I always have the desire to be better tomorrow than yesterday.”

1/10 1996 – Becomes Arsenal Manager Wenger leaves Japanese side Grampus Eight to become the Arsenal Manager.

2/10 1998 – Wins League and FA Cup double Arsenal win the league setting a new club record of 10 consecutive wins and also secure FA Cup glory beating Newcastle 2-0 in the final.

3/10 1999 – Signs Thierry Henry from Juventus Arsenal signed Thierry Henry from Serie A side Juventus for £11 million. Henry went on to become the club’s all-time top goalscorer with 228 goals in 377 appearances.

4/10 2002 – Second League and FA Cup double The Frenchman wins his second double with Arsenal tipping Manchester United and Liverpool to top spot in the league and defeating Chelsea 2-0 in the FA Cup final.

5/10 2003 - OBE from the Queen and FA Cup victory Wenger’s men beat Southampton 1-0 at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium and in the same year he given an honouree OBE by the Queen.

6/10 2004 – The ‘Invincibles’ In 2004, Arsenal were at the peak of their powers under Wenger. His philosophy of possession-based free-flowing football, combined with the talent of players such as Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, led Wenger’s men to the league title and an unbeaten 49 game streak.

7/10 2005 – FA Cup victory against Manchester United Arsenal beat Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United 5-4 on penalties for Wenger’s fourth FA Cup trophy.

8/10 2006 – Champions League final v Barcelona Wenger’s team came the closest they have ever been to European glory, narrowly losing 2-1 to Barcelona, after going a goal up through Sol Campbell in the first-half.

9/10 2014 - FA Cup victory against Hull City Having not won a piece of silverware in nine years, the pressure was certainly on for Wenger as Arsenal took on Hull City at Wembley. It only got worse for Wenger as Hull took a 2-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes. However, his team managed to fight their way back into the game and sealed victory with a dramatic 3-2 comeback in extra-time.

10/10 2015 – FA Cup winners against Aston Villa After the drama of the previous year’s final against Hull, Wenger’s side cruised to a 4-0 victory over Aston Villa in front of a packed Wembley crowd.

He added: “It’s certainly unusual in the modern world.

“I think stability is very important as well in a company and the values, people who cary the values.

“For me a big club is first about values and its identity and the privilege I have to carry these values is very unusual in the modern game.”

Arsene Wenger told phone call is from Mourinho

Wenger’s contract expires at the end of the season, and with the Frenchman linked with taking the England manager’s job following the unceremonious exit of Sam Allardyce this week, he was asked if there will be a 25th anniversary to look forward to.

"I don't know,” he added. “I rule nothing out because I want to work but it can end tomorrow. It's a love story.

“My priority is to do well here, this has always been my club but one day if I am free, why not, but at the moment I was focussed on my job.”