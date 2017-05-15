Arsene Wenger has warned Chelsea that next season will be more difficult with the extra burden of European football.

The Blues secured the Premier League title on Friday evening with two games to spare, a second in three years, and did so with the benefit of not playing in the Champions League or the Europa League.

They will not have such a luxury next year and will have to balance their title defence with a tilt at the Champions League, something Wenger believes will be an added challenge for Antonio Conte's team.

"Chelsea have done well. Congratulations to them," he said. "But in the last two seasons, a team that hasn't played in Europe has won the league.

"It will be a different season because they will have to play Saturday-Wednesday-Saturday due to Champions League matches.

"I feel in Spain, Real Madrid can win games by playing some at a lower percentage of the maximum than you can in England. Maybe they are, as well, better than us.

"Bayern is similar - they dominate the German championship in a very easy way."

Arsenal lie fifth with two games of the season remaining as they bid to make the top four once again and know they likely will need to win both, against Sunderland and Everton, to have any chance of securing Champions League qualification for next season.

Stoke City vs Arsenal: Player ratings







23 show all Stoke City vs Arsenal: Player ratings











































1/23 Stoke vs Arsenal: Player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

2/23 Jack Butland - 7 out of 10 Made a couple of excellent saves to prevent the scoreline being even worse. Getty Images

3/23 Glen Johnson - 5 out of 10 Shrugged off too easily for Arsenal’s third in a not overly convincing defensive display. Getty Images

4/23 Ryan Shawcross - 5 out of 10 The Stoke defence was too easily breached on multiple occasions. Getty Images

5/23 Bruno Martins Indi - 6 out of 10 Came close to scoring and was probably the pick of Stoke’s defenders but was often too easily beaten. Getty Images

6/23 Eric Pieters - 6 out of 10 A fairly quiet game but was often exposed out wide. Getty Images

7/23 Geoff Cameron - 6 out of 10 Barely got on the ball as Stoke struggled for any foothold for large periods of the game. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Glen Whelan - 6 out of 10 Not much possession for the home side meant his impact was fairly minimal. Getty Images

9/23 Xherdan Shaqiri - 5 out of 10 Failed to get in the game much in a fairly disappointing performance. Getty Images

10/23 Joe Allen - 6 out of 10 Subbed with half an hour to go after a quiet game as Stoke struggled for possession. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Marco Arnautovic - 7 out of 10 Probably Stoke’s liveliest player before the second half subs were made and should have had an assist had Diouf not botched the chance. Getty Images

12/23 Mame Diouf - 5 out of 10 Subbed in second half after an anonymous display. Only contribution was somehow heading a great chance wide second before being subbed off. Getty Images

13/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made a couple of great saves when Stoke threatened to get back into things. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

14/23 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 Not overly tested at the back and enjoyed a fairly solid performance. Getty Images

15/23 Shkodran Mustafi - 6 out of 10 Looked the least comfortable of Arsenal’s back three but wasn’t really tested too much. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

16/23 Laurent Koscielny - 6 out of 10 Solid enough at the back in a fairly easy game. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

17/23 Hector Bellerin - 6 out of 10 Great run and pass for opening goal. Little to do in defence and contributed well in attack. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

18/23 Francois Coquelin - 6 out of 10 Had a pretty easy ride in midfield all afternoon. Getty Images

19/23 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10 You’d be forgiven for not realising he was playing, a reasonable if quiet game from the midfielder. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

20/23 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 Lively going forward, missed a great chance for a goal, hitting the post but was often a thorn in Stoke’s side. Getty Images

21/23 Mesut Ozil - 8 out of 10 Too good for Stoke, particularly in combination with Sanchez, took his goal brilliantly. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Alexis Sanchez - 8 out of 10 Lovely assist for second goal and then despite looking injured he surged forward to score Arsenal’s third. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Olivier Giroud - 7 out of 10 In the right place at the right time to put away his goals from a combined distance of about six yards, in a surprisingly clinical display. Getty Images

Victory at Stoke on Saturday made it five wins in their last six and Wenger believes his team are getting better as the season comes to a close.

“I am very positive because it looks like we get stronger in every game. We have to dig deep and fight in every game," he added.

“We won six of the last seven games. We look strong again away from home.”