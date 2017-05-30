Arsene Wenger faces the most important board meeting of his Arsenal career on Tuesday as his future as manager will be decided.

There is a two-year contract on the table, which the 67-year-old is expected to sign following the FA Cup victory over Chelsea on Saturday, when Wenger made it very clear that he wanted to stay on as manager

However, there are also major issues that need addressing which could see Wenger to ultimately call time on his 21-year reign in north London.

FA Cup final: Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings







22 show all FA Cup final: Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings









































1/22 David Ospina - 6 out of 10 Aside from a handful of impressive saves – he should have done better to deny Costa’s equaliser.

2/22 Rob Holding - 5 out of 10 Was Arsenal’s only weak link today – he was outpaced and struggled to deal with the Chelsea forwards.

3/22 Per Mertesacker - 9 out of 10 Despite initial concerns, Mertesacker proved himself to be a battering ram at the back. A terrific all round display.

4/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 His positioning was impressive, he tackled well and his movement off the ball created space at the back.

5/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10 The Spaniard defended well, but it was his attacking input that proved pivotal today.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 9 out of 10 His winning goal capped off a top performance from the Welshman.

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 8 out of 10 Xhaka was oozing confidence today and it reflected in his play. Top display.

8/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 out of 10 It was a quiet display from the Ox, but his occasional input was impressive.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 9 out of 10 It was a sparkling display from the German, who gave it his all out there today. His movement off the ball and creative passing proved problematic for Chelsea.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez - 9 out of 10 His opener injected the Arsenal side with energy and confidence. For the remainder he worked well in possession and his work rate was faultless.

11/22 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10 Welbeck has pace in abundance and this was effective for the Gunners. He was charging down the flanks and this started a number of moves.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 7 out of 10 He commanded his box well and collected a number of loose balls.

13/22 David Luiz - 7 out of 10 Luiz made a number of vital clearances and blocks, but it was not enough to deny Arsenal’s two goals.

14/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 7 out of 10 His attacking input provided another option for Chelsea and he looked confident in possession up the pitch.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 8 out of 10 Cahill made two heroic goal-line clearances which kept Chelsea in it. Remarkable defensive play today.

16/22 Victor Moses - 3 out of 10 Moses picked up two yellow cards today which left Conte’s side with ten min. The latter of the two bookings was for a blatant dive.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 6 out of 10 As always, he was the engine of the midfield for Chelsea. However, he had gave away possession on several occasions – which is unlike him.

18/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 out of 10 Defensively Matic did his job, but he failed to provide an attacking element for Chelsea.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 7 out of 10 Going forward Alonso proved problematic, but defensively he failed to stop a number of Arsenal moves.

20/22 Pedro - 7 out of 10 Pedro was Chelsea’s most promising prospect going forward, but he did not receive enough service from the midfielder.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 6 out of 10 Hazard’s inputs today were short and sweet. Ideally, he’d have seen more of the ball as he looked impressive in possession.

22/22 Diego Costa - 7 out of 10 He scored the equaliser with a clever strike, but once again his temper was getting the better of him at times.

The Frenchman will meet with majority shareholder Stan Kroenke, chief executive Ivan Gazidis and the other directors to thrash out the details of any changes the club which to make over the summer, such as a shake-up of his backroom staff and the addition of a director of football – both of which Wenger is understood to be against.

The manager is firmly against a director of football but the board are keen to ease the workload on Wenger, but it is likely a compromise will be made where a lower-profile role will be created to work on such areas as scouting and contracts.

Wenger also wants more support from the boardroom with some members of the board believing the Gunners must be doing better, with Gazidis especially pushing for a change in some capacity. Wenger wants the board to be united, not divided, in the issues he believes in.

Kroenke, who holds all the power as majority shareholder, has never wavered in his support of Wenger, despite some question marks being raised by other board members.

It is the opposition of fans which has concerned Wenger most but after winning nine of their last 10 games and lifting the FA Cup for a 13th time, there is a more positive atmosphere around the club.

While the meeting will take place on Tuesday, no announcement is expected until Wednesday, when Arsenal will release a statement and the outlines of the meeting will be revealed.