Laurent Koscielny has insisted he and the rest of the Arsenal players have no idea whether Arsene Wenger will stay at the club beyond this summer.

The pressure has grown on Wenger this season as the Gunners look set to miss out on the top four for the first time in 20 seasons – barring a Liverpool defeat to already-relegated Middlesbrough on the last day of the season.

There is a new two-year contract on the table for the Frenchman but he is yet to put pen to paper and Koscielny admitted he changes his mind daily as to whether he thinks Wenger will go or stay in the summer.

Stoke City vs Arsenal player ratings







23 show all Stoke City vs Arsenal player ratings











































1/23 Stoke vs Arsenal: Player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

2/23 Jack Butland - 7 out of 10 Made a couple of excellent saves to prevent the scoreline being even worse. Getty Images

3/23 Glen Johnson - 5 out of 10 Shrugged off too easily for Arsenal’s third in a not overly convincing defensive display. Getty Images

4/23 Ryan Shawcross - 5 out of 10 The Stoke defence was too easily breached on multiple occasions. Getty Images

5/23 Bruno Martins Indi - 6 out of 10 Came close to scoring and was probably the pick of Stoke’s defenders but was often too easily beaten. Getty Images

6/23 Eric Pieters - 6 out of 10 A fairly quiet game but was often exposed out wide. Getty Images

7/23 Geoff Cameron - 6 out of 10 Barely got on the ball as Stoke struggled for any foothold for large periods of the game. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Glen Whelan - 6 out of 10 Not much possession for the home side meant his impact was fairly minimal. Getty Images

9/23 Xherdan Shaqiri - 5 out of 10 Failed to get in the game much in a fairly disappointing performance. Getty Images

10/23 Joe Allen - 6 out of 10 Subbed with half an hour to go after a quiet game as Stoke struggled for possession. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Marco Arnautovic - 7 out of 10 Probably Stoke’s liveliest player before the second half subs were made and should have had an assist had Diouf not botched the chance. Getty Images

12/23 Mame Diouf - 5 out of 10 Subbed in second half after an anonymous display. Only contribution was somehow heading a great chance wide second before being subbed off. Getty Images

13/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made a couple of great saves when Stoke threatened to get back into things. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

14/23 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 Not overly tested at the back and enjoyed a fairly solid performance. Getty Images

15/23 Shkodran Mustafi - 6 out of 10 Looked the least comfortable of Arsenal’s back three but wasn’t really tested too much. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

16/23 Laurent Koscielny - 6 out of 10 Solid enough at the back in a fairly easy game. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

17/23 Hector Bellerin - 6 out of 10 Great run and pass for opening goal. Little to do in defence and contributed well in attack. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

18/23 Francois Coquelin - 6 out of 10 Had a pretty easy ride in midfield all afternoon. Getty Images

19/23 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10 You’d be forgiven for not realising he was playing, a reasonable if quiet game from the midfielder. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

20/23 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 Lively going forward, missed a great chance for a goal, hitting the post but was often a thorn in Stoke’s side. Getty Images

21/23 Mesut Ozil - 8 out of 10 Too good for Stoke, particularly in combination with Sanchez, took his goal brilliantly. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Alexis Sanchez - 8 out of 10 Lovely assist for second goal and then despite looking injured he surged forward to score Arsenal’s third. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Olivier Giroud - 7 out of 10 In the right place at the right time to put away his goals from a combined distance of about six yards, in a surprisingly clinical display. Getty Images

“I don't know [if there are signs that Wenger will leave],” the Arsenal captain told Sky Sports. “Sometimes I could say yes and sometimes I could say no so I think we will respect his decision.

“He has given a lot to this club during 20 years and done an unbelievable job so we need to respect this and we will respect his decision at the end of the season.

“For me, he is a person I like a lot. He is a big part of my life and my career so I have a lot respect for him. I can't say anything about him, just nice things.”

As well as the uncertainty surrounding Wenger’s future, there are also question marks by the names of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, both of whom will enter the final 12 months of their contract this summer.

Sanchez was reportedly involved in a training ground row with teammates earlier in the season but Koscielny is adamant all the players want him to stay with the club and commit to a new deal.

He said: “Firstly, he scored a lot of goals for us but his first job is not to be a striker, it is more midfield but he is an unbelievable player. He just wants to fight and have the best result for the club.”

“Sometimes, he is disappointed with the result of our game but he knows that we just want to fight for each other and for the club. When you have a player like this in your team, to show the way we want to grow together, it is important and I think he has a lot of players behind him to keep him.

“I don't think there are a lot of players like him and a player like this who can be the difference during the game, it’s rare. We want to keep him with us because we know he is so important for our team.”