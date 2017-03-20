Arsenal fans are divided

Wenger in or Wenger out, that is the question. If you needed any more evidence of how split Arsenal have become as a club it was at the Hawthorns. First, a plane flew over the ground at kick-off with a banner emblazoned with the words “No new contract #WengerOut” on it. Then came a second plane, halfway through the first-half, with an “In Arsene We Trust #Respect” message. If Gunners fans can’t decide what they want, how are the board supposed to? Arsenal are a club divided off the pitch and it isn’t what they need on the pitch either.

1/22 Ben Foster - 7 out of 10 Had little chance with Arsenal's goal, he made a fine save from Ramsey and showed good handling throughout. AFP/Getty Images

2/22 Craig Dawson - 8 out of 10 A constant threat from set-pieces, he dominated the air at both ends of the pitch and was rewarded with two goals. Getty Images

3/22 Gareth McAuley - 7 out of 10 The Northern Irish defender was consistently cool under pressure. Getty Images

4/22 Jonny Evans - 8 out of 10 Alongside his compatriot, he took was the essence of assured defending. Getty Images

5/22 Allan Nyom - 7 out of 10 Demonstrated pace and power from the left-back position. Getty Images

6/22 Darren Fletcher - 7 out of 10 The midfielder was given more license to get forward alongside Livermore and nearly finished off a fine first half move. Getty Images

7/22 Jake Livermore - 8 out of 10 Following his England call-up, the midfielder impressed as he sat in front of the back four. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Chris Brunt - 5 out of 10 Back on the left-side of midfield, the winger was quiet before his removal for Yacob. Getty Images

9/22 Nacer Chadli - 6 out of 10 Switched off defensively for Sanchez's goal, but was at the heart of two of Albion's. Getty Images

10/22 James McClean - 7 out of 10 A livewire on the left, he missed chances with his head and his right boot. Booked. Getty Images

11/22 Hal Robson-Kanu - 6 out of 10 Off the bench and on the scoresheet within 74 seconds. Getty Images

12/22 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made two fine saves before injury forced him off in the first half.

13/22 Hector Bellerín - 5 out of 10 Pushed back and given a torrid time by the tenacity of McClean.

14/22 Laurent Koscielny - 5 out of 10 Failed to recover after being beaten in the air by Dawson for Albion's opener.

15/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 5 out of 10 Struggled against the strength of both Rondon and Robson-Kanu.

16/22 Nacho Monreal - 5 out of 10 Combined well with Sanchez when overlapping. Less impressive in defence.

17/22 Granit Xhaka - 5 out of 10 Displayed awareness to set up Sanchez but was outmuscled by West Brom's midfield.

18/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 out of 10 Failed to make an impact all afternoon.

19/22 Theo Walcott - 5 out of 10 An early glimpse of goal was as good as it got for the forward who was unable to show the England boss what he was missing.

20/22 Aaron Ramsey - 5 out of 10 An off day for the Welshman who was denied by Foster and then culpable for allowing Dawson to roam free to head Albion's third.

21/22 Danny Welbeck - 6 out of 10 Saw little of the ball up front, but did hit the crossbar with a close-range header in the second half.

22/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10 Another goal for the Chilean, but he struggled after being fouled by McClean. The decision to substitute him led to a chorus of boos.

Theo Walcott's bad week

It’s not been the best few days for Theo Walcott. First he was snubbed by Gareth Southgate for a place in the England squad (on his birthday no less). Then on Saturday he completed 65 almost completely ineffectual minutes before being hooked in favour of Olivier Giroud as Arsenal vainly chased an equaliser. Walcott has enjoyed one of his best seasons in recent memory but is in danger of seeing it peter out, much like his team, with more performances like this one.

Walcott had a difficult week ( Getty )

The plot at the bottom thickens

A few weeks ago the relegation battle looked relatively straightforward. Swansea and Hull were resurgent under new management, Leicester were dropping like a stone while Crystal Palace couldn’t buy a win. But fast forward to now and the chase for 40 points looks harder to call than ever. Swansea, Hull and Middlesbrough all suffered damaging defeats this weekend while Sunderland are in even more bother after failing to do what literally nearly everyone else does and beat Burnley at home. The plot at the bottom has thickened with any three from six in serious trouble.

Clement was brought back down to earth in back-to-back defeats ( Getty )

Romelu Lukaku arrives late to the party

Cometh the bottom half team, cometh Romelu Lukaku. Following some very outspoken comments in midweek Everton’s big Belgian needed a performance to placate the home crowd but for 78 minutes on Saturday he didn’t remotely deliver as the Toffees failed to put Hull away. And then, as he so often does against lesser opposition, Lukaku came to the party assisting one and scoring twice in the final 10 minutes after Tom Huddlestone was harshly dismissed. He’s now Premier League top scorer and Everton’s first 20-goal forward for 30 years but, remarkably given those statistics, remains frustratingly inconsistent. Is he actually worth the £60m+ Everton want? Time will tell.

Lukaku scored twice late on ( Getty )

Manchester United’s sixth sense ends

For the first time since November, United aren’t sixth. Victory against Middlesbrough ensured Jose Mourinho’s men moved a place higher as they chase down the top four. Clearly it’s not where they want to be but performances in recent months have hinted they’re moving in the right direction. Now, finally, the league table reflects that.

Jose Mourinho's men are finally out of sixth place ( Getty )

John Stones is getting better

Stones has had to deal with more than his fair share of criticism this season. So how encouraging it was on Sunday evening to see the 22-year-old back to something approaching his best form, despite defeat to Liverpool. Playing in between an out of position Fernandinho and a typically erratic Nicolás Otamendi, Stones was superb and denied Liverpool a certain goal in the first-half when he bravely threw himself in the way of Joël Matip’s shot. He twice made significant interceptions, too, in a display that will go a small way to reassure City supporters that he was worth such a large investment, after all. When City reinvest in their defence this summer, expect Stones to get even better.

Guardiola has been impressed with Stones' 'balls' ( Getty )

Philippe Coutinho has to be dropped

Once again, Philippe Coutinho was virtually anonymous for Liverpool. With the club battling so hard to cement a place in the top four, they cannot afford to be carrying any passengers at this pivotal stage of the season. Klopp has to drop his playmaker. On £200k a week, the Brazilian may be the club's highest-paid player, but he has struggled desperately since returning from injury and has had remarkably little impact on Liverpool's games in recent weeks. Klopp should gamble. Drop Coutinho for the crucial Merseyside derby after the international break and possibly even for the two or three games that follow it. That gives Coutinho time to rest and get himself up to full fitness before the blood and thunder of the league run-in.