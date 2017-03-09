Arsene Wenger has admitted fan protests will play a part in whether he stays or leaves Arsenal this summer.

A dismal run culminating in the humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich has the Gunners boss under increasing pressure to walk away at the end of the season.

A group of dissenting supporters gathered prior to Tuesday evening’s game to protest against Wenger and to call on him to leave.

And speaking in his press conference ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final with Lincoln the Frenchman admitted he will take the views of the supporters into account when deciding his future.

" I consider everything. It will not be the most important factor," he said.

Many onlookers believe the club’s recent form and Wenger’s reticence to walk away is damaging what was hitherto a glittering legacy in north London.

But Wenger revealed he doesn’t see things that way.

"I don't work for my image, I work for this club. How I look is not really my problem,” he added.

"I have shown since I have been here, I have shown I love this club and am loyal to this club.

"I think I have made the right decisions and respect the values of this club".