Arsene Wenger admitted that Arsenal’s race for Champions League football is still out of their hands, even after his first ever defeat of Jose Mourinho in competitive football.
Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday afternoon but are still stuck in sixth place in the Premier League table. They still have four league games left this season: Southampton away on Wednesday, Stoke City away on Saturday, Sunderland at home next Tuesday then Everton at home on final day.
Even if Arsenal win all four they will finish the season on 75 points. They would need Liverpool or Manchester City to drop points to allow them to make it into fourth place.
So Wenger did not allow himself to be too optimistic following one of Arsenal’s best performances of the last few months. He is hoping his players can perform at the same level when they go to St Mary’s in midweek.
“We have a big game on Wednesday night,” Wenger said. “Southampton are a good team technically and they collectively play well. We need to be calm and focused. We still have a chance mathematically and we need some help form teams around us.”
Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings
Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings
-
1/23 Player ratings
We run the rule over the two teams.
Man Utd via Getty Images
-
2/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10
Made a number of good saves. An impressive display.
AFP/Getty Images
-
3/23 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10
A composed performance from the 21-year-old who looks at home in a 3-4-2-1.
AFP/Getty Images
-
4/23 Laurent Koscileny - 7 out of 10
A typically commanding performance. No Arsenal made more tackles than the skipper.
Man Utd via Getty Images
-
5/23 Nacho Monreal - 6 out of 10
A good performance although he was exposed on a couple of occasions by the raw pace of Martial.
Man Utd via Getty Images
-
6/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 9 out of 10
Superb. It's hard to believe this isn't his natural position. Has as many assists this season (seven) as in the previous five seasons combined.
Getty Images
-
7/23 Aaron Ramsey - 7 out of 10
A bright performance from the Welshman.
Getty Images
-
8/23 Granit Xhaka - 9 out of 10
Was very lucky with his goal. But made more passes and touched the ball more times than any other player on the pitch.
Getty Images
-
9/23 Kieran Gibbs - 7 out of 10
Solid at the back and also enjoyed some lung-bursting runs further forward.
AFP/Getty Images
-
10/23 Mesut Ozil - 6 out of 10
Still not at his best, although made a couple of smart slide-passes.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
11/23 Alexis Sanchez - 7 ouf of 10
A characteristically busy performance and harassed Axel Tuanzebe all afternoon.
Getty Images
-
12/23 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10
Took his goal with confidence. Incredibly, he didn't misplace a pass all afternoon.
Getty Images
-
13/23 David de Gea - 6 out of 10
Had no chance with either goal.
AFP/Getty Images
-
14/23 Axel Tuanzebe - 6 out of 10
Naturally, struggled in some departments and was guilty of straying out of position on a few occasions. But impressed in other areas. Made more tackles than any of his team-mates, for example.
Getty Images
-
15/23 Chris Smalling - 5 out of 10
Looked a little short of match-fitness. Terrible marking led to Arsenal's second.
Getty Images
-
16/23 Phil Jones - 5 out of 10
His poor marking was exposed by Arsenal on more than one occasion.
AFP/Getty Images
-
17/23 Matteo Darmian - 5 out of 10
Partially at fault for Arsenal's second goal. Barely strayed into Arsenal's half.
AFP/Getty Images
-
18/23 Ander Herrera - 5 out of 10
Made two important tackles but turned his back on Xhaka which handed Arsenal their first goal.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
19/23 Michael Carrick - 5 out of 10
Frequently overran in the middle although did make a number of interceptions.
AFP/Getty Images
-
20/23 Wayne Rooney - 6 out of 10
Had six shots: more than all of his team-mates combined. Only two forced Cech into making a save.
Man Utd via Getty Images
-
21/23 Juan Mata - 6 out of 10
Worked hard and his passing was good but received little support.
AFP/Getty Images
-
22/23 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10
Didn't look particularly at home playing down the middle.
Man Utd via Getty Images
-
23/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 5 out of 10
A subdued performance and was withdrawn when United were chasing the game.
AFP/Getty Images
Wenger said that this game was a must-win for his players but he was proud of how they came through it and praised their ‘stability’.
“It was important [to win],” Wenger said. “We lost at Tottenham, which did not happen many times. Overall, when you play Manchester United, you cannot afford to lose.
“We won at Middlesbrough, we won against Man City in the Cup, we won against Leicester, and we won today. It was a bit physical bit we look a bit more stable.”
Wenger was pleased with how his Arsenal team dug in and delivered one week after a bad defeat at White Hart Lane. “We needed to be patient,” Wenger said.
“I felt to go in at half-time at 0-0 gave us a chance to win because we started a bit nervous and under pressure. Slowly we became better and in the second half controlled well the game. The first goal was quite lucky, the second goal was a great goal.”
- More about:
- Premier League
- Arsenal
- Manchester United
- Arsene Wenger