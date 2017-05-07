Arsene Wenger admitted that Arsenal’s race for Champions League football is still out of their hands, even after his first ever defeat of Jose Mourinho in competitive football.

Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday afternoon but are still stuck in sixth place in the Premier League table. They still have four league games left this season: Southampton away on Wednesday, Stoke City away on Saturday, Sunderland at home next Tuesday then Everton at home on final day.

Even if Arsenal win all four they will finish the season on 75 points. They would need Liverpool or Manchester City to drop points to allow them to make it into fourth place.

So Wenger did not allow himself to be too optimistic following one of Arsenal’s best performances of the last few months. He is hoping his players can perform at the same level when they go to St Mary’s in midweek.

“We have a big game on Wednesday night,” Wenger said. “Southampton are a good team technically and they collectively play well. We need to be calm and focused. We still have a chance mathematically and we need some help form teams around us.”

1/23 Player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Man Utd via Getty Images

2/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made a number of good saves. An impressive display. AFP/Getty Images

3/23 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 A composed performance from the 21-year-old who looks at home in a 3-4-2-1. AFP/Getty Images

4/23 Laurent Koscileny - 7 out of 10 A typically commanding performance. No Arsenal made more tackles than the skipper. Man Utd via Getty Images

5/23 Nacho Monreal - 6 out of 10 A good performance although he was exposed on a couple of occasions by the raw pace of Martial. Man Utd via Getty Images

6/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 9 out of 10 Superb. It's hard to believe this isn't his natural position. Has as many assists this season (seven) as in the previous five seasons combined. Getty Images

7/23 Aaron Ramsey - 7 out of 10 A bright performance from the Welshman. Getty Images

8/23 Granit Xhaka - 9 out of 10 Was very lucky with his goal. But made more passes and touched the ball more times than any other player on the pitch. Getty Images

9/23 Kieran Gibbs - 7 out of 10 Solid at the back and also enjoyed some lung-bursting runs further forward. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Mesut Ozil - 6 out of 10 Still not at his best, although made a couple of smart slide-passes. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

11/23 Alexis Sanchez - 7 ouf of 10 A characteristically busy performance and harassed Axel Tuanzebe all afternoon. Getty Images

12/23 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10 Took his goal with confidence. Incredibly, he didn't misplace a pass all afternoon. Getty Images

13/23 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Had no chance with either goal. AFP/Getty Images

14/23 Axel Tuanzebe - 6 out of 10 Naturally, struggled in some departments and was guilty of straying out of position on a few occasions. But impressed in other areas. Made more tackles than any of his team-mates, for example. Getty Images

15/23 Chris Smalling - 5 out of 10 Looked a little short of match-fitness. Terrible marking led to Arsenal's second. Getty Images

16/23 Phil Jones - 5 out of 10 His poor marking was exposed by Arsenal on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

17/23 Matteo Darmian - 5 out of 10 Partially at fault for Arsenal's second goal. Barely strayed into Arsenal's half. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Ander Herrera - 5 out of 10 Made two important tackles but turned his back on Xhaka which handed Arsenal their first goal. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

19/23 Michael Carrick - 5 out of 10 Frequently overran in the middle although did make a number of interceptions. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Wayne Rooney - 6 out of 10 Had six shots: more than all of his team-mates combined. Only two forced Cech into making a save. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/23 Juan Mata - 6 out of 10 Worked hard and his passing was good but received little support. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Didn't look particularly at home playing down the middle. Man Utd via Getty Images

23/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 5 out of 10 A subdued performance and was withdrawn when United were chasing the game. AFP/Getty Images

Wenger said that this game was a must-win for his players but he was proud of how they came through it and praised their ‘stability’.

“It was important [to win],” Wenger said. “We lost at Tottenham, which did not happen many times. Overall, when you play Manchester United, you cannot afford to lose.

“We won at Middlesbrough, we won against Man City in the Cup, we won against Leicester, and we won today. It was a bit physical bit we look a bit more stable.”

Wenger was pleased with his team's battling performance ( Getty )

Wenger was pleased with how his Arsenal team dug in and delivered one week after a bad defeat at White Hart Lane. “We needed to be patient,” Wenger said.

“I felt to go in at half-time at 0-0 gave us a chance to win because we started a bit nervous and under pressure. Slowly we became better and in the second half controlled well the game. The first goal was quite lucky, the second goal was a great goal.”