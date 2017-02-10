Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel leads Arsenal’s four-man shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger, should the Frenchman leave in the summer.

Wenger has repeatedly stated that he will make a ‘gut decision’ over his future but with his current £8m-a-year contract expiring at the end of the current campaign, the hierarchy at the Emirates are growing concerned that he will leave.

According to the Mirror, discreet enquiries were made about a number of different managers’ suitability to the job and Tuchel was one of the four who was deemed to be in-keeping with Arsenal’s traditions.

The other three candidates are Juventus’ Max Allegri, Bayer Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt and Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim.

Tuchel has impressed since replaced Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund and there is an increasing feeling from Arsenal that he could be tempted to move to the Premier League to lock horns with the now-Liverpool boss.

Allegri is also thought to be keen, while Monaco’s progress in the Champions League – where they will face Manchester City in the Round of 16 – has put Jardim in the frame.

However, the Mirror also report that there is a new two-year deal on the table for Wenger which is more likely to be signed than not, even though Arsenal are planning for him to not.