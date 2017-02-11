Arsene Wenger praised his side’s resilience in recovering from crises after Arsenal beat Hull City 2-0 at The Emirates, pointing out how rare it is they lose three in a row.
It has, to give the 67-year-old his due, been a creditable feature of his reign - and particularly the more difficult recent years. They have an impressive self-correction mechanism. While they may always stumble just when they seem on the brink of a breakthrough, they generally get a positive result just when an apparent crisis is about to go full-blown.
That was exactly the case on Saturday, as Arsenal recovered from successive defeats to Watford and Chelsea by beating Hull City.
“When you lose two games on the trot, you face a good storm, when you are at Arsenal," Wenger said.
"And there is only one answer and it's to win the next game. Or you face even more. I am at Arsenal for 20 years, I know that.
"But when you look one day, whether I lost three Premier League games on the trot and you will be surprised.”
Arsenal vs Hull player ratings
1/22 Petr Cech – 6 out of 10
Had a very quiet first half. Made an impressive stop to deny Niasse just after the interval.
2/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10
It was a disciplined display from the Spaniard. He did his job in the defensive third.
3/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 5 out of 10
He was caught out of position at times, but managed to clear the danger for The Gunners on numerous occasions.
4/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10
Worked relentlessly, made a number of vital tackles and led by example at the back.
5/22 Keiran Gibbs – 5 out of 10
Played a big part in Sanchez’s opener, but was lucky not to see red for his challenge on Markovic.
6/22 Francis Coquelin – 6 out of 10
His influence on the game was obvious – broke down several Hull moves.
7/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7 out of 10
Despite being subbed, it was an incredibly positive performance. He was alert, made clever decisions and passed the ball cleverly.
8/22 Alex Iwobi – 6 out of 10
Looked confident on the ball, but at times he was wasteful and made the wrong decisions.
9/22 Mesut Ozil – 5 out of 10
Another lacklustre display from one of Arsenal’s top players. He had no influence on the game and did not make an impact.
10/22 Theo Walcott – 6 out of 10
When he had the chance and ran at the Hull defence, he caused problems. Lacked any menace in front of goal, though.
11/22 Alexis Sanchez – 8 out of 10
Bagged the two goals for the Gunners, worked relentlessly and was a nuisance in the final third.
12/22 Eldin Jakupovic – 6 out of 10
Made a handful of important saves, but he was helped by Arsenal’s lack of product in front of goal.
13/22 Omar Elabdellaoui - 5 out of 10
Struggled to keep up with the likes of Walcott and Sanchez. Looked lost at times.
14/22 Andrea Ranocchia – 6 out of 10
Made a number of last ditch challenges to deflate Arsenal attacks. Clumsy in his challenges though – picked up yellow card.
15/22 Harry Maguire – 7 out of 10
Defended bravely – was jumping in front of every loose ball, going into tackles hard and clearing the danger regularly.
16/22 Andy Robertson – 4 out of 10
His lapse on the goal line led to Sanchez’s opener – should have done better.
17/22 Alfred N’Diaye – 6 out of 10
His pace caused problems and he looked confident in possession. Nevertheless, his shooting could certainly do with some work.
18/22 Tom Huddlestone – 5 out of 10
Failed to make an impact in the midfield. He provided the strikers with no service and looked lacklustre throughout.
19/22 Kamil Grosicki – 7 out of 10
His deliveries into the box created a string of chances, but the strikers failed to find the final product. Impressive display, but he was subbed after the interval.
20/22 Sam Clucas – 3 out of 10
His intentional hand-ball gave Sanchez his second. Red card was the correct decision.
21/22 Lazar Markovic – 7 out of 10
The 22-year-old was oozing confidence today. He was the biggest threat in Hull’s side, but his efforts went unrewarded.
22/22 Oumar Niasse – 6 out of 10
His shooting was sublime, but his positioning was somewhat questionable at times.
Wenger is right in this regard. Arsenal haven’t lost three in a row in the league in five years, and it has actually only happened twice before in his reign.
Those sequences were:
3-18 Dec 2005: Bolton Wanderers 2-0 Arsenal; Newcastle United 1-0 Arsenal, Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea.
18 March to 7 April 2007: Everton 1-0 Arsenal, Liverpool 4-1 Arsenal, Arsenal 0-1 West Ham United.
2-22 Jan 2012: Fulham 2-1 Arsenal, Swansea City 3-2 Arsenal, Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United.
