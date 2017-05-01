Arsene Wenger said his Arsenal players “lacked conviction” when they got their chances and were guilty of “soft defending” for Tottenham Hotspur’s goal, as they face up to the fact that they will finish behind their rivals for the first time in 22 years, having been beaten 2-0 in the last north London derby at the old White Hart Lane.

The Arsenal manager admitted it will be “very difficult” to make the top four after blowing the chance to keep the prospect in their own hands, but wouldn’t be drawn on falling so far behind Spurs, merely describing it as a “good subject for the media”.

The reality was that his side had been a distant second best to Mauricio Pochettino’s, and the final score could have been a lot heavier than the 2-0 supplied by Dele Alli and Harry Kane goals, making Wenger’s belief that his side “had clear-cut chances in the first half” all the more surprising.

Tottenham vs Arsenal player ratings







23 show all Tottenham vs Arsenal player ratings











































1/23 Player ratings We run the rule over the two teams after Tottenham's derby victory. Getty

2/23 Hugo Lloris - 7 Rarely called into action but on those occasions when he was tested he held his nerve to keep Arsenal out. Getty Images

3/23 Kieran Trippier - 6 Not his best of performances. Made a hash of a number of crosses and was quiet at times. Some of his tackling was impressive, though. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

4/23 Toby Alderweireld - 7 Defensively solid both in the air and on the deck. Rarely gifted Arsenal's front men the space or time to trouble the Tottenham goal. AFP/Getty Images

5/23 Jan Vertonghen - 8 Tested Cech on a number of occasions with some sharp shooting. A real threat at corners. Fierce at the back. Excellent defensive display. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

6/23 Ben Davies - 7 Hit the ground running and provided Spurs with a real sense of danger down the left flank. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

7/23 Eric Dier - 7 An assured and rounded performance. Kept the Tottenham midfield ticking over all game long. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Victor Wanyama - 8 A true warrior at times. Seemed to emerge victorious from all of his challenges and was brilliant at dictating the tempo of Tottenham's game. Getty Images

9/23 Christian Eriksen - 7 Provided the magic to open up Arsenal for Tottenham's first. Particularly dangerous in the visitors' final third. Passing was on point. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

10/23 Dele Alli - 8 Showed real desire and fight for the first goal. An absolute menace across the entire front line for Tottenham. Very rounded performance. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Son Heung-min - 7 Was moved back into his preferred position and looked all the better for it. Enjoyed some piercing runs early on. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

12/23 Harry Kane - 7 Excellent penalty to double Arsenal's lead. Hard working and tireless in his movement. Getty Images

13/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Was tested by a number of challenging shots in the first half and put in some fantastic saves late on to limit the damage. One of the best shot-stoppers in the league. Would have been more were it not for him. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

14/23 Gabriel - 5 A disappointing and uninspiring performance from him. His reckless challenge handed Spurs their second goal after Kane converted from the spot. Getty Images

15/23 Laurent Koscielny - 6 Was off the pace for Tottenham's first. Should have moved quicker to close down Alli. Up until then he'd battled relatively well with the home side's front line. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

16/23 Nacho Monreal - 4 Outclassed for much of the game. A considerable chink in Arsenal's weak armour. Getty Images

17/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 Out of his depth. Defensively poor and offered little going forward. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

18/23 Aaron Ramsey - 6 Got a grasp of the game as it wore on and was one of the few Arsenal players to really test Lloris. Drifted out of the game though. Getty Images

19/23 Granit Xhaka - 5 Made some solid challenges here and there but largely directionless in his play. Getty Images

20/23 Kieran Gibbs - 4 Made little impact on the game. Another player who looked out of their depth. Getty Images

21/23 Mesut Özil - 4 Another game in which he went missing. Dreadful display. Getty Images

22/23 Alexis Sánchez - 6 Like Ramsey, the Chilean took a while to get going but by the end of the first half he was starting to have an influence on the run of play. Went off the boil in the second half though. Getty Images

23/23 Olivier Giroud - 6 Willing to get back and help out his team mates defensively but failed to provide any real danger and creativity up front. Getty Images

The best Arsenal had was an Aaron Ramsey long shot and blocked Alexis Sanchez effort, before a half-chance for substitute Theo Walcott late on, amid what was a conspicuously meek and timid response given the stakes of the game.

“It was a tight game until they scored the first goal,” Wenger said. “Then, we conceded straight away a soft penalty and the 2-0 was a shock. We gave Spurs big confidence and I think it took us time to recover from that and in the end they created chances from then on and we were a bit lucky to keep it at 2-0. In the last 15 minutes, we dominated the game but without being capable to create clear-cut chances or to take any chances that we created. Overall, I think you come to the conclusion that Spurs deserved to win the game. Well done to them.

“I felt that there is plenty of room, especially in the first-half to score goals that we didn't use well because we played a little bit with a restricted attitude and I felt we lacked a little bit freedom to play and desire to hurt them more than what we did. We had clear-cut chances in the first-half. We didn't take them well. Not with enough conviction and not with enough determination.”

Asked whether Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could have done better for Alli’s opening goal, having appeared to try and clear it with the wrong foot, Wenger said: “Honestly, I haven't seen it again. I have to watch it. From the bench, it was not very clear. It just looked like we were not out-numbered. We had six against two or three. It was soft defending.”

It means the hard reality is that Arsenal are 17 points behind Spurs.

“The points are the points,” Wenger said. “They do not come from heaven. You earn them on the pitch. That's it.

“Look, do I believe [it] or not, the gap is there. Often, in the final part of a season, that can go one way or the other without really reflecting the difference between the teams but … I know it's a good subject for the media.

“It will be very difficult [to make the top four] now but we have to fight. We have a cup final. We still have a chance to get into the top four. We have to recover from today and prepare for our next games.”