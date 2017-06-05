Arsene Wenger has admitted that he regrets never signing Michael Carrick for Arsenal because he considers the midfielder to be “one of the greatest players in English football”.

Carrick marked his 11 years at Manchester United with a testimonial in front of over 70k fans at Old Trafford this weekend, with all proceeds raised donated to his charitable foundation.

The 35-year-old received glowing tributes from a number of high-profile figures in the game, including Arsenal manager Wenger, who revealed that he wished he had had the chance to coach the midfielder.

“I give Michael my deepest congratulations for his testimonial,” Wenger told Arsenal.com. “I think he deserves it hugely.

"I would say personally I’m an admirer of his career, of his quality.

"One of my regrets is never having had him as a player because I think he was one of the greatest players in English football.”

Carrick has signed a one-year contract extension at the club (Getty)



Wenger also claimed that Carrick has not always received the praise he has deserved.

Carrick has won the Premier League five-times but has only been named in the PFA Team of the Year once, and made just 34 appearances for England.

Wenger wanted to work with Carrick (Getty)



“I believe as well that he did not always get the reward and the tribute, the recognition he deserved.

"But I’m an admirer of Michael and I wish him all the best for the future.”

But Carrick will not be moving to Arsenal anytime soon. The veteran midfielder recently signed a one-year contract extension to remain at Old Trafford until the summer of 2018.