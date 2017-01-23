Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Burnley.

The Arsenal manager appeared to push fourth official Anthony Taylor after Jonathan Moss, the match referee, had awarded Burnley a late penalty, which was subsequently converted by striker Andre Gray to level the score at 1-1.

A statement by the Football Association read: "It is alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, [Wenger] used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official. It is further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct."

Wenger has until 6.00pm on Thursday 26 January to respond to the charge.

More to follow...