Arsene Wenger has revealed a decision over his Arsenal future will be made at a board meeting following the FA Cup final.

The Gunners boss has faced increasing calls to walk away at the end of the season following a disappointing season which saw them exit the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh year in a row before falling off the pace in the race for the top four.

Supporters have protested against the Frenchman in increasing number as the team's campaign unravelled on the pitch with Wenger so far remaining silent on what he plans to do at the end of the season.

A win over Everton in the Premier League's final game, coupled with help from Middlesbrough at Liverpool, could still see the Gunners squeeze into the Champions League qualification places while the potential for another FA Cup, a seventh of Wenger's 21-year tenure, awaits with the final against Chelsea next weekend.

And ahead of Sunday's game Wenger confirmed no decision will be announced until after the meeting with the Blues at Wembley on May 27.

"I don’t know," he said when asked what the meeting will consist of. "There are many aspects of a football club which has to be discussed at a board meeting. One of those is what happens with the manager.”

Arsenal could welcome Laurent Koscielny back for the clash with Everton with Aaron Ramsey also available. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss out but should be fit for the FA Cup final in a fortnight.