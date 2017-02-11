Amid all the talk about Arsene Wenger’s future and the context of what exactly he said to Ian Wright, those closest to the Arsenal manager say one thing should always be kept in mind with this lingering question. The 67-year-old is so immersed in the job, and his mood so completely dictated by whatever the last result happens to be, that his attitude to his future will go hand in hand with how he feels about his last game.

So, if he were to be directly asked about it after the Hull City game - and, just as with Wright, in a situation outside a press conference since he is so unwilling to discuss it with the media - he would no doubt be much more positive than after successive deflating defeats, much less likely to speak about “the end”.

That certainly came across when he was inevitably asked about his former striker’s comments. While Wenger first pleaded ignorance at what had been said on BBC Radio 5 Live, and then added further intrigue by admitting he did have a private dinner Wright and a few others before the 500-person question-and-answers event that Arsenal insisted all comments came at, he did ultimately deal with the situation with humour. That, of course, came after he had insisted Wright may have misinterpreted him.

"I get the impression that that's it"@IanWright0 has been chatting to Wenger about his future at #Arsenal



“There was a question and answers,” Wenger said. “I could be tired because I get up early in the morning and I finish late at night so sometimes I am tired, yes but I didn't give any indication about my future.

“I appreciate very much that you want me to rest, absolutely, but I am not ready for that.”

He is also not ready to make his decision. The Independent has been told by high-level sources that nobody in Wenger’s closest circle knows what he is leaning. Some feel that, when it comes right down to it, he won’t be able to yet contemplate a life without the everyday of his work at Arsenal. Others think the course of the campaign could dictate things, just as results dictate his mood.

He was thereby understandably relieved on Saturday, and so evidently carried the light-hearted elation that tends to go with that. It came across in everything he said, almost every word delivered with a wide smile.

Resilience has been a creditable feature of Wenger's reign ( Getty Images)

“It was more about the mathematics than the brilliance today,” Wenger said. “We had absolutely to win and we played, unfortunately, against a good team. I could not see any weaknesses in them, even from the stands. Physically they are strong. They are well organised, a good spirit and technically they are good, as well.

“I thought we started well. We created some good chances until we scored. After we became a bit more protective to protect the result. In the second-half, we played a bit more to not concede a goal. That's what the game was about because we knew it was absolutely vital to win today.”

Perhaps, though, it should be no surprise that they won - despite the familiar debate of the last week. Arsenal have consistently had a remarkable self-correcting mechanism throughout the tougher last 13 years of Wenger’s reign and he himself referred to it after this match.

“When you lose two games on the trot, you face a good storm, when you are at Arsenal. And there is only one answer and it's to win the next game. Or you face even more. I am at Arsenal for 20yrs, I know that. But when you look one day, whether I lost three Premier League games on the trot and you will be surprised.”

Or maybe impressed. Wenger is right here. He has only three times lost three successive Premier League games, and that has not happened for five years.

It didn’t happen here, and that is why he is also right that this was more about the “mathematics” - or perhaps the mechanics of just getting a win, any win - than “brilliance”.

1/22 Petr Cech – 6 out of 10 Had a very quiet first half. Made an impressive stop to deny Niasse just after the interval.

2/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10 It was a disciplined display from the Spaniard. He did his job in the defensive third.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 5 out of 10 He was caught out of position at times, but managed to clear the danger for The Gunners on numerous occasions.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Worked relentlessly, made a number of vital tackles and led by example at the back.

5/22 Keiran Gibbs – 5 out of 10 Played a big part in Sanchez’s opener, but was lucky not to see red for his challenge on Markovic.

6/22 Francis Coquelin – 6 out of 10 His influence on the game was obvious – broke down several Hull moves.

7/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7 out of 10 Despite being subbed, it was an incredibly positive performance. He was alert, made clever decisions and passed the ball cleverly.

8/22 Alex Iwobi – 6 out of 10 Looked confident on the ball, but at times he was wasteful and made the wrong decisions.

9/22 Mesut Ozil – 5 out of 10 Another lacklustre display from one of Arsenal’s top players. He had no influence on the game and did not make an impact.

10/22 Theo Walcott – 6 out of 10 When he had the chance and ran at the Hull defence, he caused problems. Lacked any menace in front of goal, though.

11/22 Alexis Sanchez – 8 out of 10 Bagged the two goals for the Gunners, worked relentlessly and was a nuisance in the final third.

12/22 Eldin Jakupovic – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves, but he was helped by Arsenal’s lack of product in front of goal.

13/22 Omar Elabdellaoui - 5 out of 10 Struggled to keep up with the likes of Walcott and Sanchez. Looked lost at times.

14/22 Andrea Ranocchia – 6 out of 10 Made a number of last ditch challenges to deflate Arsenal attacks. Clumsy in his challenges though – picked up yellow card.

15/22 Harry Maguire – 7 out of 10 Defended bravely – was jumping in front of every loose ball, going into tackles hard and clearing the danger regularly.

16/22 Andy Robertson – 4 out of 10 His lapse on the goal line led to Sanchez’s opener – should have done better.

17/22 Alfred N’Diaye – 6 out of 10 His pace caused problems and he looked confident in possession. Nevertheless, his shooting could certainly do with some work.

18/22 Tom Huddlestone – 5 out of 10 Failed to make an impact in the midfield. He provided the strikers with no service and looked lacklustre throughout.

19/22 Kamil Grosicki – 7 out of 10 His deliveries into the box created a string of chances, but the strikers failed to find the final product. Impressive display, but he was subbed after the interval.

20/22 Sam Clucas – 3 out of 10 His intentional hand-ball gave Sanchez his second. Red card was the correct decision.

21/22 Lazar Markovic – 7 out of 10 The 22-year-old was oozing confidence today. He was the biggest threat in Hull’s side, but his efforts went unrewarded.

22/22 Oumar Niasse – 6 out of 10 His shooting was sublime, but his positioning was somewhat questionable at times.

Arsenal were very far from brilliant, as the very nature of their goals proved, one handball, one penalty from a handball. Hull also made life very difficult for them in the time between Alexis Sanchez’s 34th-minute opener and stoppage-time spot-kick, with Marco Silva’s team impressively responding to going behind. They didn’t collapse in the way similar teams might, and instead got better, ensuring it was a very nervy afternoon for Arsenal.

The team dug in, however, to ensure it now isn’t such a nervy time. We’re back to normal, Wenger felt back to normal.

That new normality, however, is going to involve a lot of questions about his future until the end of the season.