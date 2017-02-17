Arsene Wenger has claimed that he will continue working in management next season — whether that be at Arsenal or another team.

Wenger addressed the media for the first time since he abruptly walked out of his post-match press conference after a 5-1 midweek defeat to Bayern Munich, and offered some clarification over his future.

Wenger has been facing increasing calls to announce his impending departure from the club in the light of Arsenal’s dismal performance in Munich on Wednesday night. Wenger’s contract runs out at the end of the season and the Frenchman says he will decide his future shortly.

“I will decide my future in March or April,” he said, clarifying remarks he had earlier made on German television. “I don’t know which one. I do not know the board’s opinion on my future, it is not one of my priorities. The team is what is important.

“I certainly do not feel that I have had enough. Whatever happens I will continue managing next season, whether it is here or somewhere else. The Bayern Munich result was difficult to take but I have the strength and experience to handle it.

“Even if I go Arsenal will not win every single match in the future. It hurts to lose games, but Arsenal’s European record has improved since I started here.

“No matter what happens I will manage next season. Is it here or somewhere else? That is for sure. I hate defeat, I hate to lose games. I want to do extremely well for this club.”

Wenger also claimed that he his not offered by the growing speculation over his future or feeling under additional pressure because of it.

The speculation over Wenger's future increased markedly after the Bayern defeat, with former players Martin Keown and Lee Dixon — who have both been loyal to Wenger in the past — calling him on leave. Ian Wright has also claimed that Wenger’s time at Arsenal is up, while the former Bayern goalkeeper remarked after Arsenal’s capitulation at the Allianz Arena that he “had never seen a team play so bad.”

Instead, he claimed, he has the experience to ensure Arsenal finish the season strongly.

“I’m not offended by things I read,” he added. “I’m used to it having been here for 20 years. Everything is judgement and in this job I have to accept that. I have to behave with my values and accept that everybody is entitled to an opinion.

On Monday night Arsenal travel to lowly Sutton United, who sit 17th in the National League, and the club will be desperate to avoid any further humiliation after their calamitous defeat in Germany. Wenger claims he will field a strong side in the match, with the FA Cup remaining one of his main priorities.

“The FA Cup is one of our targets and it’s a good chance for us to bounce back,” he said.

“It’s a very important game and always has been in my head. My selection for Monday will not be affected by what happened because I always knew Sutton was an important game, I’ve known by team for almost ten days now.”