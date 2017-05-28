Arsene Wenger has told the Arsenal board to simply “watch the game” in their meeting this week after Saturday’s 2-1 FA Cup final win over Chelsea, as there will then be “no doubt” he is the right man for the job.

The words represent the 67-year-old’s strongest statement yet on his future, a situation that remains up in the air after a season that ended with Arsenal finishing in fifth but still winning the FA Cup with a supreme display, in a match that is the last of his current contract.

It is understood that there has been a shift in mood after a good run towards the end of the campaign and that the club hierarchy now want Wenger to stay and sign a new two-year deal, with Wenger himself wishing to remain, but that there is still a political stand-off over the situation and elements of the role as the board understandably want to prepare for the future. With the stance at Arsenal over the last few months that any decision would be “mutual”, those close to the French boss say that he does not want to be offered a new deal on the basis of sentimentality, but because it is felt he is the best option for the job and for his ideas to be trusted.

FA Cup final: Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings







22 show all FA Cup final: Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings









































1/22 David Ospina - 6 out of 10 Aside from a handful of impressive saves – he should have done better to deny Costa’s equaliser.

2/22 Rob Holding - 5 out of 10 Was Arsenal’s only weak link today – he was outpaced and struggled to deal with the Chelsea forwards.

3/22 Per Mertesacker - 9 out of 10 Despite initial concerns, Mertesacker proved himself to be a battering ram at the back. A terrific all round display.

4/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 His positioning was impressive, he tackled well and his movement off the ball created space at the back.

5/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10 The Spaniard defended well, but it was his attacking input that proved pivotal today.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 9 out of 10 His winning goal capped off a top performance from the Welshman.

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 8 out of 10 Xhaka was oozing confidence today and it reflected in his play. Top display.

8/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 out of 10 It was a quiet display from the Ox, but his occasional input was impressive.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 9 out of 10 It was a sparkling display from the German, who gave it his all out there today. His movement off the ball and creative passing proved problematic for Chelsea.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez - 9 out of 10 His opener injected the Arsenal side with energy and confidence. For the remainder he worked well in possession and his work rate was faultless.

11/22 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10 Welbeck has pace in abundance and this was effective for the Gunners. He was charging down the flanks and this started a number of moves.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 7 out of 10 He commanded his box well and collected a number of loose balls.

13/22 David Luiz - 7 out of 10 Luiz made a number of vital clearances and blocks, but it was not enough to deny Arsenal’s two goals.

14/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 7 out of 10 His attacking input provided another option for Chelsea and he looked confident in possession up the pitch.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 8 out of 10 Cahill made two heroic goal-line clearances which kept Chelsea in it. Remarkable defensive play today.

16/22 Victor Moses - 3 out of 10 Moses picked up two yellow cards today which left Conte’s side with ten min. The latter of the two bookings was for a blatant dive.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 6 out of 10 As always, he was the engine of the midfield for Chelsea. However, he had gave away possession on several occasions – which is unlike him.

18/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 out of 10 Defensively Matic did his job, but he failed to provide an attacking element for Chelsea.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 7 out of 10 Going forward Alonso proved problematic, but defensively he failed to stop a number of Arsenal moves.

20/22 Pedro - 7 out of 10 Pedro was Chelsea’s most promising prospect going forward, but he did not receive enough service from the midfielder.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 6 out of 10 Hazard’s inputs today were short and sweet. Ideally, he’d have seen more of the ball as he looked impressive in possession.

22/22 Diego Costa - 7 out of 10 He scored the equaliser with a clever strike, but once again his temper was getting the better of him at times.

That has seen Wenger effectively speak in code on his future for much of the past few months, but also use some of his press conferences to leverage the situation as well as publicly offer criticism of plans like the introduction of a director of football, and he re-iterated on Saturday that any decision should be about “competence” and not “popularity” - another reminder to not bow to pressure from more animated parts of the Emirates support.

The Arsenal board will meet on Tuesday, before taking their decision to Wenger. If they offer him a new deal as expected, he will then confirm whether or not he wants to stay.

Asked at the end of his Monday press conference whether there is a presentation at the board meeting, Wenger responded: “The best presentation, watch the game and there can be no doubt.”

“We live in a society that wants always change, but at the end of the day football is about making the right decision and every company is about making the right decision, that's why I say it's not about popularity, it's about competence and I have not that responsibility,” Wenger continued. “It's the board who has to decide who will lead the club in the future and I have after to decide if they want me, do I say yes or no.”

He conspicuously added: “I am committed to giving everything to stay.”

Again wearying of having to answer questions on an issue that remains undecided, Wenger did once more admit it should have been solved for the benefit of the team.

“Look, this season, I think usually we have no sagas. The media every press conference an issue of it [my future]. I don’t think it should affect the media so much. I don’t change my commitment. I worked until the last day of my contract. That is today, basically. I think I have shown you that I have exactly the same commitment. So, for me, the contract does not have a special meaning. But, because of the debate, I should have sorted that out earlier.”

Wenger revealed after the 2-1 win that he is breaking the habit of his career and keeping his medal rather than giving it away, with that leading to further speculation that he was doing so because it is a last memento before he leaves. The Arsenal manager however said he was keeping this one because it was the record-breaking seventh, and intimated this win was all the sweeter because of the doubt he suffered when Diego Costa equalised Alexis Sanchez’s controversial opening goal, just before Aaron Ramsey headed the winner to deny Chelsea a league and FA Cup double.

“It’s absolutely fantastic. I’ve won a few doubles and I know that when a team is on a high, to break that takes something special. When they equalised, I thought; ‘here we are.’ That will give them momentum and we will feel guilty, they would take advantage and I was worried at that stage.

“It means the intensity of the emotions. You go out there today, when can you get that, you know? Or in the semi-final. I think it's a special day for a football club… and it should be a great night, it's just the explosion of the passion of people.

Wenger celebrates with his players after their FA Cup final victory (Getty)

“I have desire. I love my job. I love to win, I love to build, I love to get people going and I love what I do. It’s as simple as that.”

Asked how he managed to rally the Arsenal side for what was arguably their best performance in the last half-decade, let alone the season, Wenger said he told the players “just to be focused on what is important, our futures, the future of the club and no matter if I stay or not they play for their futures.”

He also spoke about the hurt he felt at seeing banners and even airplanes carrying messages urging him to leave, but said he was forgiving.

“You know, we cannot say ‘oh fantastic, I enjoy that’. So, there's a kind of violence in our society now where everybody has opinions and we have to live with it, but I just, the only thing I say, I accept, you know, people's opinion but during the game you want people who are fans to be behind the club and that's what I refuse, I will never accept that during a game. If people want me out, they want me out, I can accept that. In the game, you support the team, it's as simple as that.

“I meet many Arsenal fans who are absolutely fantastic. I just said there was maybe one per cent, but the 99 per cent of our fans are absolutely fantastic. We play for the 99.9 per cent.

“I am a forgiving man. You cannot be in this job... this job is basically trusting human beings, you know, so if you cannot forgive, you cannot trust. The only thing I advise to young coaches, if you have tendency to paranoia, don't do this job.”