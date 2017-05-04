Arsene Wenger has told Jose Mourinho he should be happy about Manchester United's fixture schedule.

Following runs to the sharp end of both domestic cup competitions United head into the clash with Celta Vigo in the Europa League semi-finals this evening fresh from nine games in April alone.

Mourinho has consistently bemoaned the fixture pile-up this season and has said he's ready to rest players against Arsenal this weekend and would even field a reserve side against Crystal Palace on the final day of the season should he need to.

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger's rivalry in quotes







11 show all Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger's rivalry in quotes



















1/11 Arsène Wenger, February 2005 After being probed about the number of foreign players in his Arsenal side, Wenger flipped the question onto Chelsea's lack of homegrown talent.

2/11 Jose Mourinho, October 2005 Mourinho did not initially bite back, but after Wenger criticised his team further, he infamously labelled the Frenchman a 'voyeur'.

3/11 Arsène Wenger, November 2005 Wenger did not react well and accused Mourinho of being "disconnected with reality and disrespectful".

4/11 Jose Mourinho, April 2008 Their rivalry calmed after Mourinho's exit from Chelsea in 2007, but the Portuguese could not help but prod Wenger again during his time at Internazionale.

5/11 Arsène Wenger, April 2013 After Sergio Ramos and Xabi Alonso appeared to purposely earn yellow cards in a Champions League tie for Mourinho's Real Madrid side, Wenger admonised their actions in the press.

6/11 Jose Mourinho, April 2013 Wenger's comments provoked a spiky reaction from Mourinho, who attacked his rival's reputation as a manager who develops young talent.

7/11 Arsène Wenger, January 2014 Mourinho, back at Chelsea, sold Juan Mata to Manchester United shortly after the two sides had played their final league fixture against each other for the season.

8/11 Jose Mourinho, January 2014 Wenger's reaction did not surprise Mourinho, who cried foul himself with a complaint about Arsenal's fixture list.

9/11 Jose Mourinho, February 2014 After Wenger suggested his rival may suffer from a 'fear of failure', Mourinho infamously retorted by calling Wenger a 'specialist in failure'.

10/11 Arsène Wenger, October 2014 The pair finally came to physical blows on the touchline during Chelsea's 2-0 win over Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in October 2014.

11/11 Jose Mourinho, October 2015 A year later, with his title-winning side falling apart at the seams, Mourinho claimed that Wenger was the only manager in the league who could criticise referees and get away with it.

But Wenger, who has famously never beaten his great rival, says having so many games at the end of a season is a sign you're doing something right.

“Normally a hectic schedule is what you want and shows you are in the competitions and overall if you have no big injuries we are all equipped to deal with that," he said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"What has changed in the Premier League is look at the teams who in the positions 10-20, there are still some top players on the bench.”

With the second-leg of the semi-final with Celta scheduled for just four days after Sunday's game Mourinho has said he'll rest his key players where necessary at the Emirates.

But Wenger is sure whatever team the Portuguese selects it'll be a strong one.

"We focus on our performance," he said when asked about Mourinho's comments. "I don’t know what Man Utd will do. We know anyway they have a massive squad with quality players and only a top performance will get us the win we want.

"The only advantage we can give is to focus on ourselves not a weaker Manchester United. No matter who plays they will have a strong team out.

"What I want is that my team turns up with a strong performance on Sunday."