Arsene Wenger 'clear in his mind' about his Arsenal future - but continues to keep cards close to his chest

Arsene Wenger remains "clear in his mind" about what he will do about his Arsenal future - but isn't letting on what that is just yet.

The Arsenal manager is yet to sign a new two-year contract amid calls for him to step down following a dismal run of form.

The Gunners have exited the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich while a run of four defeats in five Premier League games has left them off the pace in the race for the top four.

A number of fans have protested against the Frenchman in recent weeks calling for him to walk away this summer but the man himself is as yet refusing to divulge what he plans to do at season's end.

"Not today," he said when asked whether he was ready to make public his intentions. "But I am very clear in my mind.

"It's a subject at the moment that is not sorted completely out."