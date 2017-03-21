Olivier Giroud wants Arsene Wenger's "adventure" as Arsenal manager to continue.

Wenger is ready to sign a new two-year deal after revealing at the weekend he had made up his mind regarding his future and that an announcement would be made "very soon".

While the Gunners were eliminated from the Champions League and are all-but out of this year's Premier League title race, they have reached the FA Cup semi-finals, where Manchester City await.

West Brom vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all West Brom vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 Ben Foster - 7 out of 10 Had little chance with Arsenal's goal, he made a fine save from Ramsey and showed good handling throughout. AFP/Getty Images

2/22 Craig Dawson - 8 out of 10 A constant threat from set-pieces, he dominated the air at both ends of the pitch and was rewarded with two goals. Getty Images

3/22 Gareth McAuley - 7 out of 10 The Northern Irish defender was consistently cool under pressure. Getty Images

4/22 Jonny Evans - 8 out of 10 Alongside his compatriot, he took was the essence of assured defending. Getty Images

5/22 Allan Nyom - 7 out of 10 Demonstrated pace and power from the left-back position. Getty Images

6/22 Darren Fletcher - 7 out of 10 The midfielder was given more license to get forward alongside Livermore and nearly finished off a fine first half move. Getty Images

7/22 Jake Livermore - 8 out of 10 Following his England call-up, the midfielder impressed as he sat in front of the back four. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Chris Brunt - 5 out of 10 Back on the left-side of midfield, the winger was quiet before his removal for Yacob. Getty Images

9/22 Nacer Chadli - 6 out of 10 Switched off defensively for Sanchez's goal, but was at the heart of two of Albion's. Getty Images

10/22 James McClean - 7 out of 10 A livewire on the left, he missed chances with his head and his right boot. Booked. Getty Images

11/22 Hal Robson-Kanu - 6 out of 10 Off the bench and on the scoresheet within 74 seconds. Getty Images

12/22 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made two fine saves before injury forced him off in the first half.

13/22 Hector Bellerín - 5 out of 10 Pushed back and given a torrid time by the tenacity of McClean.

14/22 Laurent Koscielny - 5 out of 10 Failed to recover after being beaten in the air by Dawson for Albion's opener.

15/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 5 out of 10 Struggled against the strength of both Rondon and Robson-Kanu.

16/22 Nacho Monreal - 5 out of 10 Combined well with Sanchez when overlapping. Less impressive in defence.

17/22 Granit Xhaka - 5 out of 10 Displayed awareness to set up Sanchez but was outmuscled by West Brom's midfield.

18/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 out of 10 Failed to make an impact all afternoon.

19/22 Theo Walcott - 5 out of 10 An early glimpse of goal was as good as it got for the forward who was unable to show the England boss what he was missing.

20/22 Aaron Ramsey - 5 out of 10 An off day for the Welshman who was denied by Foster and then culpable for allowing Dawson to roam free to head Albion's third.

21/22 Danny Welbeck - 6 out of 10 Saw little of the ball up front, but did hit the crossbar with a close-range header in the second half.

22/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10 Another goal for the Chilean, but he struggled after being fouled by McClean. The decision to substitute him led to a chorus of boos.

France striker Giroud, who has joined up with his international team-mates ahead of games against Luxembourg and Spain, wants Arsenal to win the cup and persevere on with Wenger in charge.

"We want Arsene Wenger to renew his contract, to continue his adventure, because we support him," he told Canal Plus.

"We hope we can win the cup and that Arsenal qualify for the Champions League."

On Saturday, ahead of a 3-1 defeat to West Brom, anti-Wenger fans flew a plane over The Hawthorns trailing a banner saying: "No contract Wenger out".

However, another later proclaimed "In Arsene We Trust #RESPECTAW".

A 10-2 aggregate defeat against Bayern Munich in Europe badly damaged Wenger's standing while the league setback was their fourth loss in five top-flight matches and leaves them sixth in the table.

Wenger has been facing increased calls to walk away this summer ( Getty )

Sitting six points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool - albeit with two matches in hand - a 20th successive season of Champions League football in 2017-18 hangs in the balance.

It is understood that, contrary to reports from German newspaper Bild, Arsenal have not made an approach to Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel and seem resolved to stand by Wenger.

"My decision will not necessarily be linked with that because I've done the top four 20 times. It's more, it's not that," said the Arsenal boss at the weekend.

"I take a bigger perspective than that. It's not the last result that will decide what I will do.

"I don't want to judge. I'm judged enough and I'm not a judge so I can't answer.

"Everybody in life is responsible for his own behaviour. I'm responsible for my own behaviour. I don't judge other people.

"I give my best. As long as I am at the club, whether that is for two more years, 10 more years or four more months, that will not be different. As for all the rest, everybody has to look at themselves."

