Arsene Wenger signs new two-year Arsenal contract after FA Cup win

Arsene Wenger has signed a new, two-year contract with Arsenal that will take his tenure at the club to an astonishing 23 years and past Sir Alex Ferguson's Premier League games tally of 810.
Wenger is currently on 790 and will surpass the Manchester United great, despite there being calls from many fans for him to move on.
The contract was agreed on Monday between Wenger and majority shareholder Stan Kroenke, before being ratified by the club's board on Tuesday. It further extends an Arsenal tenure which began in 1996 and has seen him lead the club to ten major trophies – including going unbeaten on the way to the Premier League title in 2004.
However, after no league title since then and only three FA Cups in that 13 years, Wenger has faced increasing pressure to step aside as the Gunners prepare for life without Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.
Announcing the news, majority owner Stan Kroenke said: “Our ambition is to win the Premier League and other major trophies in Europe. It’s what the fans, players, staff, manager and board expect and we won’t rest until that is achieved. Arsène is the best person to help us make that happen. He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing.”
Wenger said: “I love this club and I am looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement. We are looking at what we do well and how we can be stronger everywhere. This is a strong group of players and with some additions we can be even more successful. We’re committed to mounting a sustained league challenge and that will be our focus this summer and next season.
“I am grateful to have the support of the board and Stan in doing everything we can to win more trophies. It’s what we all want and I know it’s what our fans around the world demand.”
The 67-year-old has divided fans this season with a “Wenger Out” banner being flown over the Hawthorns during the defeat to West Brom, while a number of marches and protests have been organised prior to games at the Emirates.
Things boiled over following the 10-2 demolition at the hands of Bayern Munich as Arsenal exited the Champions League at the Round of 16 for the seventh consecutive season, with a number of fans calling for him to quit in the aftermath.
Instead, Wenger was offered a new two-year contract by the board to continue, but refused to sign it or discuss his future publicly until the end of the season.
But after FA Cup glory at Wembley on Saturday, Wenger announced he would be staying at the club and that he remains the best man for the job.
