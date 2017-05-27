Arsene Wenger signs new two-year Arsenal contract after FA Cup win

Arsene Wenger has signed a new, two-year contract with Arsenal that will take his tenure at the club to an astonishing 23 years and past Sir Alex Ferguson's Premier League games tally of 810.

Wenger is currently on 790 and will surpass the Manchester United great, despite there being calls from many fans for him to move on.

The contract was agreed on Monday between Wenger and majority shareholder Stan Kroenke, before being ratified by the club's board on Tuesday. It further extends an Arsenal tenure which began in 1996 and has seen him lead the club to ten major trophies – including going unbeaten on the way to the Premier League title in 2004.

However, after no league title since then and only three FA Cups in that 13 years, Wenger has faced increasing pressure to step aside as the Gunners prepare for life without Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.

Arsenal candidates to replace Arsene Wenger







10 show all Arsenal candidates to replace Arsene Wenger

















1/10 Diego Simeone Age: 47

Current club: Atletico Madrid

Honours: Argentine Primera Division x2 (Estudiantes de La Plata and River Plate)

La Liga

Copa del Rey

Spanish Supercup

Europa League

Uefa Super Cup Getty

2/10 Patrick Vieira Age: 40

Current club: New York City FC

Honours: None

3/10 Massimiliano Allegri Age: 49

Current club: Juventus

Honours: Serie C1 (Sassuolo)

Serie A x3 (AC Milan, 2x Juventus)

Italian Super Cup x 2 (AC Milan, Juventus)

Coppa Italia x 2 (Juventus) Getty

4/10 Thomas Tuchel Age: 43

Current club: Borussia Dortmund

Honours: Bundesliga II (Mainz) Getty

5/10 Brendan Rodgers Age: 44

Current club: Celtic

Honours: Championship playoffs

Scottish League Cup

Scottish Premiership Getty

6/10 Eddie Howe Age: 39

Current club: Bournemouth

Honours: Championship Getty

7/10 Ralph Hasenhuttl Age: 49

Current club: RB Leipzig

Honours: None Getty

8/10 Rafael Benitez Age: 57

Current club: Newcastle United

Honours: La Liga x2

UEFA Cup/Europa League x2

Champions League

FA Cup

Coppa Italia

Championship Getty

9/10 Leonardo Jardim Age: 42

Current club: Monaco

Honours: Segunda Liga

Superleague Greece

Greek Cup

Ligue 1 Getty

10/10 Ronald Koeman Age: 54

Current club: Everton

Honours: Eredivisie x3

KNVB Cup

Copa del Rey Getty

Announcing the news, majority owner Stan Kroenke said: “Our ambition is to win the Premier League and other major trophies in Europe. It’s what the fans, players, staff, manager and board expect and we won’t rest until that is achieved. Arsène is the best person to help us make that happen. He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing.”

Wenger said: “I love this club and I am looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement. We are looking at what we do well and how we can be stronger everywhere. This is a strong group of players and with some additions we can be even more successful. We’re committed to mounting a sustained league challenge and that will be our focus this summer and next season.

“I am grateful to have the support of the board and Stan in doing everything we can to win more trophies. It’s what we all want and I know it’s what our fans around the world demand.”

The 67-year-old has divided fans this season with a “Wenger Out” banner being flown over the Hawthorns during the defeat to West Brom, while a number of marches and protests have been organised prior to games at the Emirates.

Things boiled over following the 10-2 demolition at the hands of Bayern Munich as Arsenal exited the Champions League at the Round of 16 for the seventh consecutive season, with a number of fans calling for him to quit in the aftermath.

Instead, Wenger was offered a new two-year contract by the board to continue, but refused to sign it or discuss his future publicly until the end of the season.

But after FA Cup glory at Wembley on Saturday, Wenger announced he would be staying at the club and that he remains the best man for the job.