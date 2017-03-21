As we enter the tedious monotony of an international break, Arsene Wenger finds himself with around 10 days of wrestling with the biggest decision of his career.

There have been protests, marches and planes flown overhead against his continued leadership of Arsenal with the general feeling of Gooners being ‘thanks, but no thanks’. Or at least the more outspoken ones.

The board have given him until the Manchester City match a week on Sunday to decide whether he will sign the two-year contract extension already put in front of him, or whether to walk away from the club he has plunged the last 20 years of his life into. It’s hardly a decision to be taken lightly, or quickly.

West Brom vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all West Brom vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 Ben Foster - 7 out of 10 Had little chance with Arsenal's goal, he made a fine save from Ramsey and showed good handling throughout. AFP/Getty Images

2/22 Craig Dawson - 8 out of 10 A constant threat from set-pieces, he dominated the air at both ends of the pitch and was rewarded with two goals. Getty Images

3/22 Gareth McAuley - 7 out of 10 The Northern Irish defender was consistently cool under pressure. Getty Images

4/22 Jonny Evans - 8 out of 10 Alongside his compatriot, he took was the essence of assured defending. Getty Images

5/22 Allan Nyom - 7 out of 10 Demonstrated pace and power from the left-back position. Getty Images

6/22 Darren Fletcher - 7 out of 10 The midfielder was given more license to get forward alongside Livermore and nearly finished off a fine first half move. Getty Images

7/22 Jake Livermore - 8 out of 10 Following his England call-up, the midfielder impressed as he sat in front of the back four. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Chris Brunt - 5 out of 10 Back on the left-side of midfield, the winger was quiet before his removal for Yacob. Getty Images

9/22 Nacer Chadli - 6 out of 10 Switched off defensively for Sanchez's goal, but was at the heart of two of Albion's. Getty Images

10/22 James McClean - 7 out of 10 A livewire on the left, he missed chances with his head and his right boot. Booked. Getty Images

11/22 Hal Robson-Kanu - 6 out of 10 Off the bench and on the scoresheet within 74 seconds. Getty Images

12/22 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made two fine saves before injury forced him off in the first half.

13/22 Hector Bellerín - 5 out of 10 Pushed back and given a torrid time by the tenacity of McClean.

14/22 Laurent Koscielny - 5 out of 10 Failed to recover after being beaten in the air by Dawson for Albion's opener.

15/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 5 out of 10 Struggled against the strength of both Rondon and Robson-Kanu.

16/22 Nacho Monreal - 5 out of 10 Combined well with Sanchez when overlapping. Less impressive in defence.

17/22 Granit Xhaka - 5 out of 10 Displayed awareness to set up Sanchez but was outmuscled by West Brom's midfield.

18/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 out of 10 Failed to make an impact all afternoon.

19/22 Theo Walcott - 5 out of 10 An early glimpse of goal was as good as it got for the forward who was unable to show the England boss what he was missing.

20/22 Aaron Ramsey - 5 out of 10 An off day for the Welshman who was denied by Foster and then culpable for allowing Dawson to roam free to head Albion's third.

21/22 Danny Welbeck - 6 out of 10 Saw little of the ball up front, but did hit the crossbar with a close-range header in the second half.

22/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10 Another goal for the Chilean, but he struggled after being fouled by McClean. The decision to substitute him led to a chorus of boos.

Wenger told reporters following the 3-1 defeat to West Brom on Saturday “you will soon know” of his decision, but it is understood that he is no closer to making that decision and changes his mind daily about what he will do.

But how do you begin to weigh up the option of divorcing such a prominent part of your life for so long? The Independent spoke to Professor Andrew Lane, a leading sport psychologist from the University of Wolverhampton, on why someone with the personality of Wenger will likely react by digging his heels in, rather than bow to fan pressure.

“Will this abuse affect him? Yes, if he took it seriously, but if he did, he would not be a football manager given how much criticism managers take,” Professor Lane told The Independent. “He will accept fans are unhappy – that’s not new, it won’t affect him. Players complaining? That’s part and parcel of the game, it goes with the territory.

“The current level of abuse is something that he won’t want to go out on. Given his personality he is more likely to dig in and have a final good season and then leave on his own terms rather than feel he left when things are not going so well, given his investment in every part of that club and its players. He’s spent 20 years building things up and he won’t want to just dismantle it on the back of losing four or five games.”

To make it as at the top of your profession, you need a skin as thick as buffalo hide and an ego – or air of confidence in yourself – to match. Wenger has both, which is why he has lasted so long in a sport eating itself because its craving for instant, short-term success.

Wenger is facing increasing calls to go (Getty)



However, while this makes him the great survivor, it also makes him more reluctant and pig-headed when it comes to moments such as this, when change is so clearly what Arsenal need. But Wenger still believes there is no one walking this Earth who can do a better job than he can at the club.

“He thinks he’s the best person for the job,” Professor Lane explained. “It’s such a demanding job that you have to believe that what you are doing is beneficial.

“His ego is far greater than those compared to a normal job but being a football manager is so demanding that you need the strength of an elephant so it doesn’t break you. He’s so heavily criticised so often in a job that you can be so easily fired from that he has developed this backbone of steel and that’s why he still thinks he’s the best man for the job.”

Arsene Wenger's worst Arsenal defeats







8 show all Arsene Wenger's worst Arsenal defeats













1/8 AC Milan 4 Arsenal 0, Champions League last 16 first leg, 2012 Another last-16 elimination, and another example of the tie being over before the second leg. A Robinho brace and goals from Kevin Prince-Boating and Zlatan Ibrahimovic meant Milan took a hefty lead back to the Emirates. The Gunners won that 3-0 but it was too little, too late. Getty Images

2/8 Manchester City 6 Arsenal 3, Premier League, 2013 Arsenal were top of the league at the time but were blown away by City to close the gap to three points. Slack defending cost them and even when Per Mertesacker headed in a late consolation goal to make it 5-3, Yaya Toure still had time to score a sixth. Getty Images

3/8 Bayern Munich 5 Arsenal 1, Champions League Group Stage, 2015 Yes, remarkably, Tuesday night was is not even the second time Arsenal have lost 5-1 to Bayern. In last season’s Group Stage, Robert Lewandowski, David Alaba, Arjen Robben and two Thomas Muller goals saw to an embarrassing night for Wenger. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/8 Liverpool 5 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2014 Liverpool were rampant three years ago and stormed into a four goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes at Anfield, including two goals from centre-back Martin Skrtel. Raheem Sterling made it five with Mikel Arteta’s penalty a mere consolation. Getty Images

5/8 Tottenham 5 Arsenal 1, League Cup semi-final second leg, 2008 A humiliating scoreline – made all the worse by it being against the Gunners’ most bitter rivals. The defeat cost them a place in the League Cup final as Nicklas Bendtner and Emmanuel Adebayor nearly violently clashed on the pitch. Getty Images

6/8 Manchester United 6 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2001 Dwight Yorke bagged a first-half hat-trick at Old Trafford as United raced into a 5-1 lead by the break. Teddy Sheringham added a late sixth as the Red Devils went 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League. Getty Images

7/8 Chelsea 6 Arsenal 0, Premier League, 2014 Not the best way for Wenger to celebrate his 1000th game in charge of Arsenal. Chelsea were 3-0 up inside 17 minutes in a game which also saw Kieran Gibbs sent off in a case of mistaken identity with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Getty Images

8/8 Manchester United 8 Arsenal 2, Premier League, 2011 Wayne Rooney grabbed a hat-trick to help inflict Wenger’s biggest defeat as Arsenal boss. It was made all the worst as it was by a Manchester United team with a midfield of Tom Cleverley, Anderson, Nani and Ashley Young. Getty Images

Another fear of Wenger’s is what his life will be without Arsenal. He has a routine – he’s had it for 20 years – and at 67 years old, change is coming too late for him. He wants to see out his career at the Emirates and likely feels that moving to another club after investing so much of himself at Arsenal, is not an option.

“His life revolves around football; I don’t think he sees himself taking any other role,” Professor Lane added.

“In anyone’s mind it is a challenge to do the same job year in year out. But he’s not doing the same job, it’s evolved. And that’s a reason why he would stay – it’s a changing job but he has a lot of control over how it changes. That’s a massive advantage in football.

“He’s got a great deal of influence in the club and an awful lot of ‘him’ invested into it. He’s committed a lot to the club and he’s not doing it just for the money, he’s doing it for his own kudos.”

What is evident though, is that he is struggling to motivate his players, as shown by the Alexis Sanchez’s angry standoffs with teammates and he and Mesut Ozil stalling on new contracts. While he needs to freshen up his ways of challenging his players, his motivation hasn’t wavered, which is why he will stay on, believes Professor Lane.

“The team is visibly unmotivated for games at the moment, but I’m sure he is still motivated to have a very good team.

“Whether he’s motivated for the potential rewards that are coming in terms of where the team is heading is a big factor in his decision. He will also look at his long-term ambition in terms of this season and beyond and where he sees his career going and whether he needs that. He will decide he doesn’t need this motivation anymore and he will realise it one day – like Sir Alex Ferguson did.”

Arsenal fans are restless (Getty)



Wenger has controlled, for the most part, how Arsenal Football Club as grown over the last 20 years, from moving to a new stadium, to offsetting costs with player transfers, to bringing through younger stars. He’s been the puppet master of the club.

And if you’ve had this much control for that long, people trying to make a decision about your exit for you, like the fans are, isn’t going to work. Wenger wants to decide when he will leave football, rather than let football decide when it leaves him. All the signs point to him staying.