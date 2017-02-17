Antonio Conte has warned Arsenal they will be letting “one of the best in the world” leave if Arsene Wenger does not sign a new contract, even though he is facing fresh calls to end his 20-year reign at the club.

Wenger’s side were humiliated on Wednesday night as they suffered a second 5-1 defeat by Bayern Munich in the space of 15 months, putting the Gunners on the brink of a seventh straight Champions League last-16 exit.

The Arsenal manager spoke to the media on Friday morning to stress that he still hasn’t made up his mind whether to stay or go, with a two-year contract on the table form the club. Reports emerged following the Bayern clash that he is leaning towards ending his reign at the Emirates, although The Independent understands that he is yet to make up his mind.

Despite only facing Wenger twice as a manager in their two meetings this season – with Chelsea and Arsenal sharing a win apiece – Conte played against Wenger’s Arsenal while turning out for Juventus in 2001/02 in the second group stage, and he believes that his record in England ensures he will go down as one of the greats.

"I have great respect for Arsene Wenger as a manager and a man," Conte said in his Friday press conference ahead of the FA Cup fifth round clash against Wolves on Saturday. "He has done and is doing a good job with Arsenal over [the past] 20 years.

"When you are the coach of a great team, you are under pressure at all times. Arsene Wenger is a great manager, one of the best in the world.

"Arsenal are very strong ... it's important to not forget the work the players and coach has done in the past."

Even if Wenger elects to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, Conte could yet face the Frenchman again after Wenger confirmed he will not retire this summer. The 67-year-olf stressed that “no matter what happens I will manage next season” on Friday morning, and reiterated that he will not decide his own fate until the end of the season.