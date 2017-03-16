Arsene Wenger has described reports that assistant Boro Primorac will join Turkish club Konyaspor at the end of the season as “fake news”.

Knowingly and humorously touching on the recent common phrase, as well as following up Arsenal’s dismissal of the story on Wednesday, the 67-year-old added that the speculation seemed a consequence of the recent media climate. Primorac has been Wenger’s assistant since they worked together in Japan in 1994.

“That’s a complete invention,” Wenger said. “It’s good today. You say anything and everybody takes it without checking any information. Everybody just takes and takes it and makes a subject. It’s not serious.”

“Fake news,” Wenger was then asked, before responding: “Fake news.”

The Arsenal manager similarly rejected reports of Barcelona interest in Hector Bellerin.

“No. He just extended his contract. It’s an unbelievable amount of years to go. I believe again it’s very difficult to take these things seriously.”