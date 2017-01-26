Arsene Wenger 'surprised' by Burnley red card - but insists he has no intentions of reining in his 'passion'

Arsene Wenger has admitted he was “surprised” by the red card he was shown after allegedly directing abusive or insulting language towards fourth official Anthony Taylor during Sunday’s game against Burnley - but insists he has no intentions of reining in his “passionate” side.

The Arsenal manager was sent to the stands in the closing stages of Sunday’s Premier League match after protesting against Burnley’s late penalty, which was converted by striker Andre Gray to level the score at 1-1.

The Frenchman initially attempted to watch the remainder of the game from the entrance of the tunnel and, when he was told to move away by Taylor, appeared to make physical contact with the official.

The Football Association charged Wenger with “improper conduct” on Monday but the Arsenal boss admits he was “surprised” by the dismissal.

“I don’t know if I will be punished and how I will be punished,” he said on Thursday ahead of Arsenal’s fourth-round FA Cup tie with Southampton.

“If I am punished, the only thing I can say is that I thought when I was sent off I was surprised and I was in the tunnel because I thought I had the right to be in the tunnel.

“Last time I was sent off wrongly, in 2009, I had to go in the stand at Old Trafford and I didn’t know where to go. No one tells you what you have to do when you are sent off.”

Nonetheless, Wenger revealed he would not contest the decision.

When asked if he would accept the charge, he replied: "Yes, I've answered that in the press conference, there's not more to add. I've been in England for 20 years, I have seen a lot on the bench, as you certainly know.

"I think if I am after 34 years still in the job it is because I am big enough to stand up for what I do. And as well, I'm big enough to know when I do well and when I do not do well. So that's it.”

Wenger is expected to be hit with a fine and a suspension after Alan Pardew was banned for two matches and fined £20,000 after accepting an improper conduct charge following a similar incident in August 2012 when he pushed assistant referee Peter Kirkup.

Arsenal vs Burnley player ratings







22 show all Arsenal vs Burnley player ratings









































1/22 Petr Cech – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of saves throughout, but was not tested to his limits at any stage.

2/22 Gabriel Paulista – 5 out of 10 Looked strong going forward, but defensive positioning looked lapse at times.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 6 out of 10 Scored the opener for Arsenal following a worthy penalty shout. Defended well, also.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Made a number of crucial interceptions, challenges and clearances. As per usual with Kos.

5/22 Nacho Monreal – 5 out of 10 His decisions when in possession were questionable and he was losing all of the 50/50 challenges.

6/22 Granit Xhaka – 3 out of 10 Received a red card for a terrible tackle on Defour. Mediocre performance other than that.

7/22 Aaron Ramsey – 6 out of 10 Did the simple stuff well, but his deliveries into the danger zones could have certainly been better.

8/22 Alex Iwobi – 7 out of 10 His work rate was faultless - he more than occupied his defensive duties. He caused problems going forward.

9/22 Mesut Ozil – 7 out of 10 Was a key element to Arsenal’s attacking force and he created a cluster of chances for the home side.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez – 9 out of 10 He terrorised the Burnley defence throughout and his penalty to win the game was an example of his confidence and composure. Truly sublime.

11/22 Olivier Giroud – 6 out of 10 Failed to cause any real problems for Heaton, but he was involved throughout.

12/22 Tom Heaton – 7 out of 10 Aside from the goals, he made a number of quality saves to deny an embarrassing score line.

13/22 Matthew Lowton – 6 out of 10 Defended well and made some encouraging runs forward, overlapping the midfielders.

14/22 Michael Keane – 7 out of 10 Stood his ground against the relentless Arsenal strike force. Made some huge tackles and held the line well at the back.

15/22 Ben Mee – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of vital tackles to dispossess the Arsenal forwards.

16/22 Stephen Ward – 6 out of 10 Courageously battled throughout and start moves from the back when possible.

17/22 Dean Marney – 5 out of 10 It was a tiresome performance from a man of such quality. Should have impacted the game a lot more.

18/22 George Boyd – 5 out of 10 Was wasteful in possession, but defensively he showed glimpses of brilliance.

19/22 Jeff Hendrick – 5 out of 10 Gave possession away cheaply, but his work rate was obvious out there. He reads the game well.

20/22 Steven Defour – 7 out of 10 His set pieces were dangerous and he was a key element to Burnley going throughout.

21/22 Andre Gray – 6 out of 10 Scored the late equaliser to keep his side afloat, but had a somewhat quiet game aside from that. Lacked service from the midfield men.

22/22 Ashley Barnes – 6 out of 10 Won the late penalty for Burnley, but otherwise it was a mediocre display. Had a few shots, but apart from that there was not much action surrounding the striker.

The Arsenal manager confirmed he will request a personal hearing to answer the charge but refused to divulge what he would say to the FA panel.

Even so, Wenger made it clear that he no regrets over his show of passion which saw him clash with the game’s officials.

Arsene Wenger was sent to the stands late in Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Burnley ( Getty )

Indeed, he insisted he was not surprised by his own reaction in Sunday’s game: “No, I am a passionate guy and I believe that I am completely committed in my job and want to win football games and I am completely passionate about it, like all the managers who work in the Premier League.”

And what about the old saying that people become more mellow with age? “I haven’t been touched by that yet,” he quipped.

