  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Arsene Wenger won't quit football regardless of Arsenal future: 'For old people retirement is dying'

Arsenal host Manchester City on Sunday hoping to end what has been the worst run of Wenger’s career at the club after four league defeats in five

Click to follow
The Independent Football
arsene-wenger.jpg
Arsene Wenger has no intention of walking away from the game Getty

When it comes to the wide debate about Arsene Wenger’s future, an argument often made is that it’s impossible to imagine him living without football, and he all but confirmed that on Thursday. The 67-year-old said that, regardless of what happens with Arsenal, he will not be retiring because “for old people retirement is dying”.

Laughing as he said it but also reflecting on how much the club has changed in his 20 years, Wenger said he has the same hunger and love for the game as when he first walked in the door at the club, and utterly hates defeat.

“I will not retire,” Wenger asserted. “Retiring is for young people. For old people, retirement is dying.”

Arsenal candidates to replace Arsene Wenger

Arsenal candidates to replace Arsene Wenger

  • 1/6 Diego Simeone

    Age: 46
    Current club: Atletico Madrid
    Honours: Argentine Primera Division x2 (Estudiantes de La Plata and River Plate)
    La Liga
    Copa del Rey
    Spanish Supercup
    Europa League
    Uefa Super Cup

    Getty

  • 2/6 Eddie Howe

    Age: 39
    Current club: Bournemouth
    Honours: Championship

    Getty

  • 3/6 Massimiliano Allegri

    Age: 49
    Current club: Juventus
    Honours: Serie C1 (Sassuolo)
    Serie A x3 (AC Milan, 2x Juventus)
    Italian Super Cup x 2 (AC Milan, Juventus)
    Coppa Italia x 2 (Juventus)

    Getty

  • 4/6 Thomas Tuchel

    Age: 43
    Current club: Borussia Dortmund
    Honours: Bundesliga II (Mainz)

    Getty

  • 5/6 Roger Schmidt

    Age: 49
    Current club: Bayer Leverkusen
    Honours: Austrian League (Red Bull Salzburg)
    Austrian Cup (Red Bull Salzburg)

    Getty

  • 6/6 Ralph Hasenhuttl

    Age: 49
    Current club: RB Leipzig
    Honours: N/A

    Getty

There is clearly still a fire about Wenger, too, even if there has been so much doubt about his managerial approach this season.

“Yes, of course I'm as hungry,” he said. “I carry a bit more pressure on my shoulders than 20 years ago but the hunger is exactly the same. When you see what the club was and what it is today – when I arrived we were 70 employees, we are 700 today. One share was £400, it £18,000 today. And I'll tell you straight away, I don't have any shares.”

  • Read more

Arsenal and City both seek resurgence, but time is ticking for Wenger

Asked whether he is more fearful of defeat these days because of the potential crowd reaction, Wenger rejected that.

“Fear, no. My next game is about hope and desire, I hate defeat.

“I hate defeat. But I can understand the fans that are unhappy with every defeat but the only way to have victory is to stick together with the fans and give absolutely everything until the end of the season, that's all we can do.”

Arsenal host Manchester City on Sunday, hoping to end what has been the worst run of Wenger’s career at Arsenal after four league defeats in five, as the club drifts away from the top four spots. You could say it’s a match they dare not afford to lose, but the manager claimed it is no different from any other game.

“I've been in this job for 34 years and I've never met somebody who told me 'you can afford to lose on Sunday'. You can never afford to lose and you're never in that mode, even if it's a pre-season friendly. In your mind you can never afford to lose, you're always very focused on winning the next game.”

Wenger famously has few interests outside the game beyond current affairs, and spends much of his time watching matches from all over the world.

arsene-wenger-0.jpg

Wenger is facing increased calls to leave the club (Getty)

“Yes, I watch every football game. I find it interesting. International games are less interesting but I did see one good game, Spain against France.”

Asked does he regret not having other pursuits like Sir Alex Ferguson and his horse-racing, Wenger laughed again.

“Fergie will have to initiate me if I start that.”

Comments