Arsene Wenger has insisted that Hector Bellerin is the perfect replacement for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at right wing-back after the England international limped off during the first-half of Arsenal’s win over Southampton with a hamstring injury.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has impressed in the position ever since Wenger switched to a 3-4-2-1 formation for the 2-1 away victory against Middlesbrough last month.

The 23-year-old started strongly against Southampton – almost creating the opening-goal when he darted in from the wing and played in Aaron Ramsey – but collapsed to the turf and signalled to the bench that he was unable to continue, shortly before the interval.

Wenger replaced him with Bellerin, a player more accustomed to playing at full-back in a flat-back four. But the Spaniard did well in the more offensive position, with Wenger confident that he can adeptly fill in for Oxlade-Chamberlain for as long as he is injured.

“Yes he is [a natural replacement], he is an offensive player,” Wenger commented.

“He started as a right midfielder and we transformed him into a full-back.”

Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 player ratings







22 show all Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 player ratings









































1/22 Fraser Forster – 6 out of 10

2/22 Cedric Soares – 5 out of 10

3/22 Jack Stephens – 7 out of 10

4/22 Maya Yoshida – 6 out of 10

5/22 Ryan Bertrand – 6 out of 10

6/22 Steven Davis – 7 out of 10

7/22 Oriol Romeu – 5 out of 10

8/22 James Ward-Prowse – 5 out of 10

9/22 Dusan Tadic – 5 out of 10

10/22 Nathan Redmond – 6 out of 10

11/22 Manolo Gabbiadini – 5 out of 10

12/22 Petr Cech – 7 out of 10

13/22 Rob Holding – 7 out of 10

14/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 6 out of 10

15/22 Nacho Monreal – 6 out of 10

16/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7 out of 10

17/22 Aaron Ramsey – 8 out of 10

18/22 Granit Xhaka – 6 out of 10

19/22 Kieran Gibbs – 5 out of 10

20/22 Mesut Ozil – 6 out of 10

21/22 Alexis Sanchez – 8 out of 10

22/22 Danny Welbeck – 7 out of 10

Bellerin has dropped out of Arsenal’s starting XI since he was angrily jeered by Arsenal supporters after walking to applaud them at the end of the club’s chastising 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park at the beginning of April.

The 22-year-old was also taunted with chants of “You’re not fit to wear the shirt” when he walked near to the travelling fans to take a throw-in, with Wenger picking the player to start only one game since: the narrow 1-0 victory over defending champions Leicester at the Emirates.

But Wenger refuted suggestions that the taunts had damaged his confidence.

Wenger says he is not too worried by Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury ( Getty )

“Look, he's a player who has a fantastic mentality,” Wenger said. “He went through a difficult period when he came back from his ankle injury, but I never questioned his attitude. He has great spirit.”

Wenger also hinted Bellerin would return to the starting line-up for Saturday's match against Stoke, with Arsenal required to take all three points to keep their slim hopes of finishing in the top-four alive.

“I may need to make some changes,” the manager admitted. Bellerin is quite fresh. And [Laurent] Koscielny has a small chance, he is not far. He practised on Tuesday.

"We have to show the character again. We have to play to win the games. Let's keep the focus on the way we want to play, on our team spirit. The team is together and fights and is ready for it. Now we have to recover physically and see how everyone recovers for Saturday.”