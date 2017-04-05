Arsene Wenger has appeared hit back against Arsenal fans who are calling for him to leave the club.

A dreadful run of four defeats in six Premier League games has seen them slip off the pace in the race for the Champions League places and seen the pressure increase on Wenger with many supporters protesting against him in recent weeks.

But a better performance - and result - against Manchester City at the weekend has Wenger feeling more positive about his team's prospects for the remainder of the season.

1/22 David Ospina, 5 out of 10 Should have done better with City’s second goal, with Aguero shooting across the keeper and into the bottom corner of the net. AFP/Getty

2/22 Hector Bellerin, 6 Rarely beaten for pace but horrendously exposed by Leroy Sane for Manchester City’s opening goal. Getty

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi, 6 Terrific header to level the scores. Exceptionally lax in possession, however, and looked shaky alongside Gabriel. Arsenal FC via Getty

4/22 Laurent Koscielny, 6 Not one of the Frenchman’s better performances – he failed to make a single tackle although did make a number of key interceptions. Withdrawn at half-time with an Achilles problem. Getty

5/22 Nacho Monreal, 5 At fault for City’s second goal and was repeatedly guilty of affording Sergio Aguero too much space. Arsenal FC via Getty

6/22 Francois Coquelin, 5 This isn’t the first-time he’s struggled playing alongside Xhaka. Jumped into some dubious tackles and offered little on the counter-attack. AFP/Getty

7/22 Granit Xhaka, 5 Frequently overran in the middle and, once again, recklessly jumped into several tackles. Getty

8/22 Theo Walcott, 6 Wasted more than one chance in the first-half but persevered to score for the home-team, out-muscling Clichy to poke home. Getty

9/22 Mesut Ozil, 6 Registered his 50th assist for Arsenal when Mustafi nodded home his corner. But still a long way from his best. His attitude leaves a lot to be desired. AFP/Getty

10/22 Alexis Sanchez, 6 Deployed out wide with Welbeck preferred in the central role. Typically busy but, like Ozil, spent a lot of time with his hands on his hips instead of helping out his defence. Getty

11/22 Danny Welbeck, 6 Worked hard but struggled to create any clear cut opportunities. AFP/Getty

12/22 Willy Caballero, 6 Largely solid, and saved Ozil’s low shot well, but could he have done better with Mustafi’s header? Getty

13/22 Jesus Navas. 5 A surprise to see him in Guardiola’s starting line-up, especially at right-back. Looked vulnerable but Arsenal largely failed to exploit him. AFP/Getty

14/22 John Stones, 6 Made a crucial interception and fared better than Otamendi alongside him. AFP/Getty

15/22 Nicolás Otamendi, 6 Looked shaky at the back, especially late on after Olivier Giroud had been introduced. Getty

16/22 Gael Clichy, 6 Desperately at fault for Arsenal’s first-goal, when he stepped up and inadvertently played three Arsenal forwards on side. AFP/Getty

17/22 Fernandinho, 6 Played further forward than expected and had a solid game. Tested Ospina in the second-half with a rasping drive from outside the box. Getty

18/22 Kevin de Bruyne, 7 Completely sliced open the Arsenal defence with a wonderful through-ball, which Sane raced onto to score. Unlucky not to score himself, twice striking the woodwork. AFP/Getty

19/22 Raheem Sterling, 6 Withdrawn at half-time. Presumably because of injury, because he started the game well and looked lively out wide. AFP/Getty

20/22 David Silva, 7 Superb in possession and one of City’s busiest players, frequently springing forward and stretching the Arsenal defence. Getty

21/22 Leroy Sane, 7 The young German’s fabulous goal-scoring form continues. A constant threat down the left. Getty

22/22 Sergio Aguero, 7 A far better performance from the Argentinian. Terrorised the Arsenal defence with a number of surging runs and took his goal with confidence. Getty

And writing ahead of the match with West Ham, Wenger has moved to put his side's woes in some perspective.

"Finishing in the top four is a good challenge but I think it is perfectly possible," he wrote in the matchday programme.

"The experience of having done it before will play a part of course, but I think it is just about sticking together and continuing to right. If we show the same spirit we showed against City, we will win football games.

"We were unbeaten for 19 games this season, and I think it's a good opportunity to remind people we are not fighting to not be relegated, we are fighting to have a positive end to the season.

"That's why you want the fans to stand behind the team and that the debate at the moment is about that."