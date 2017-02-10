The former Arsenal player Ian Wright has revealed that Arsene Wenger this week confided in him that he is “coming to the end” of his time in charge of the north London club.

Wenger’s current contract with the club expires at the end of the season, and yet the Frenchman is yet to sign an extension. He has also doggedly refused to offer any clarification over his future at the club.

Speculation that the Arsenal manager will leave the club at the end of the current season has increased markedly in the following week, following the club’s dismal performance in the recent 3-1 defeat away to Chelsea.

And now Wright has told BBC Radio 5Live that Wenger has openly admitted to him that his long reign at the club is finally approaching its end.

“I was with the boss last night and if I’m going to be totally honest I get the impression that that’s it,” Wright said.

“You get the impression looking at him that that’s it. He actually mentioned when he was talking last night that he’s coming to the end. And I’ve never heard him say that before.”

Wenger once again refused to discuss his future during his Thursday press conference, although he did comment on the vociferous speculation surrounding his future.

“When you work for 20 years for a club, everybody wants you out. That’s the modern world,” he said.

"But being in charge, being responsible, is a bit more serious than that.”