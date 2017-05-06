Barcelona have no interest in signing Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, according to the Spanish football expert Guillem Balague – although the player himself is keen on a move.

Earlier this week, the Spanish newspaper SPORT claimed that Coutinho was Barcelona’s primary transfer target this summer, with the Brazilian apparantly interested in the summer move to the Camp Nou.

The paper also reported that Coutinho’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, had met with Barcelona’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu, while in March Neymar claimed his compatriot would “totally fit” at the club.

Liverpool players who could leave this summer







12 show all Liverpool players who could leave this summer





















1/12 Daniel Sturridge An electric frontman just three years ago, Sturridge has now lost a bit of that spark due to persistent injury problems. Worst still, Liverpool's dynamic frontline seems to become unbalanced once he is slotted into it. Overall, it is difficult to see a future for him in Jurgen Klopp's long-term plans. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

2/12 Alberto Moreno Moreno is surely in line to depart this summer, having been frozen out of the starting line-up since the opening day win at Arsenal and kept out by a makeshift left-back. Although he offers an obvious attacking threat, his lack of composure has cost Liverpool too many times in his short Anfield career. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

3/12 Simon Mignolet He may have won his battle with Loris Karius for the starting spot between the sticks, but both may have lost the war. Neither have convinced when given an opportunity and Mignolet is merely the man in possession. There will be concern if that’s still the case come next season’s opening weekend. Survival rating: 5/10 Getty

4/12 Emre Can A player with undoubted potential, but one who has consistently under-performed. His contractual situation is a worry, too. Can’s current deal expires in the summer of 2018 and, with negotiations progressing slowly, Liverpool could be tempted to cash in. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

5/12 Lucas Leiva A club stalwart, a fan favourite, but a player undoubtedly coming to the end of his time at Anfield. His contract expires this summer and a renewal would be one borne out of sentiment rather than sense. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

6/12 Loris Karius Like Mignolet, Karius' future will depend on whether Klopp decides to enter the market for a goalkeeper for the second consecutive summer. If he does, last year's signing from Mainz will have a long road back to the first team. He is young, though, and his status as a relatively new signing could work in his favour. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

7/12 Ragnar Klavan Brought in as a fourth-choice centre-back last summer, Klavan shot up the pecking order following Mamadou Sakho’s disciplinary issues. Joel Matip’s injury problems saw Klavan promoted further still and, though he has put in a handful of solid displays, others have been below-par. If a new centre-back arrives and Joe Gomez’s development continues apace, Klavan will be back on the fringes. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

8/12 Mamadou Sakho Sakho is currently out on loan at Crystal Palace and his Anfield career looks all but over after the disciplinary problems which have dogged him. Klopp looks to have made his mind up on the defender, who would be a regular starter if he had his manager's trust. Survival rating: 1/10 Getty

9/12 Jon Flanagan Local-born Flanagan is a fan favourite who only signed a new contract last season, but as an old-fashioned full-back, he is perhaps not dynamic enough for Klopp's system. A lack of minutes at loan club Burnley will not have helped his cause. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

10/12 Andre Wisdom Wisdom broke into Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool side during the Northern Irishman's first season at the club, but his progress has stagnated. The 23-year-old may now look to build a career away from English football, having spent this season on loan at Red Bull Salzburg. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

11/12 Lazar Markovic Markovic seems destined to become an expensive Liverpool flop, having flattered to deceive since his £20million move from Benfica in 2014. He could yet enjoy success elsewhere however, and has shown glimpses of his undeniable talent while on loan at Hull. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

12/12 Danny Ings Liverpool's forgotten man has been unlucky with injuries since joining from Burnley. Ings has made just 11 starts in two years following two serious knee injuries. With any luck, Klopp will show sympathy to his beleaguered striker. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

“A Premier League player that I would like to have in Barcelona is Coutinho,” he told the Daily Mail. “I believe Philippe Coutinho is a player that would totally fit in Barcelona.”

However, Balague has said that his sources have told him that Barcelona have no immediate interest in pursuing a deal for Liverpool’s star man, even though the 24-year-old is supposedly keen on the switch.

Coutinho is supposedly interested in a move to Barcelona ( Getty )

“There are more stories coming out that Barcelona want Coutinho and he is willing to go,” Balague said in a Q&A session with Sky Sports.

“I have no doubt he is willing to go, but Barcelona are not after him.”

“It’s just moves the agents are making to try to convince Barcelona to move for him. But they do not want him.”

Coutinho beat Neymar and Casemiro to the Samba d'Or Trophy this season (Getty)



Meanwhile, Coutinho himself says he is only focused on helping Liverpool secure a place in the top-four of the Premier League.

Liverpool currently sit third with a four-point lead over fifth-placed Manchester United, and Coutinho said the team are revelling in the pressure at the business end of the season.

Klopp's side are closing in on a place in the top four ( Getty )

“It is a very healthy pressure,” he said in an interview with the club website. “All of us see this as a great opportunity for us, so this ends up giving us a feeling of positive pressure.

“We are all well aware of the work we need to do. As everyone knows, everything is in our hands now, so we need to search for the three points in each of our last three games.

“Liverpool is a huge, great club and it needs to be playing in these competitions. Liverpool deserves a steady place in the Champions League, so we are trying to improve this situation and keep ourselves there, make ourselves a regular in this competition again – and that’s what we’re aiming for.”