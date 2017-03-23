Bastian Schweinsteiger pays tribute to Manchester United fitness coach ahead of move to Chicago Fire

Bastian Schweinsteiger paid tribute to Manchester United’s fitness coach as he prepares to say farewell to the club.

German legend Schweinsteiger is set to move to Major League Soccer in the United States after penning a one-year deal with Chicago Fire.

The 32-year-old arrived with much fanfare but fell badly out of favour under Jose Mourinho making only a single start this season.

But before he departs for pastures new Schweinsteiger took the time to thank a number of the Old Trafford staff, in particular fitness coach Paolo Gaudino.

“A big thank you to the entire staff, for everything you've done for me,” he posted on Instagram.

“Especially to my friend and PT Paolo for always standing by my side! Mille grazie!

Meanwhile, Germany boss Joachim Low, speaking before his side’s friendly with England on Wednesday evening, believes the 32-year-old still has plenty in the tank and could have offered something to the heart of United’s midfield.

"We spoke some weeks ago and he said in training he has given everything he has got," he said in his pre-match press conference.

"For a while there was some light on the horizon, but it was just not to be at Manchester United.

"I saw a few of United games. As a midfield organiser, I think United could have done with Schweinsteiger in a few games."