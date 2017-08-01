​Liverpool's 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup left Jurgen Klopp pleased with his team’s offensive threat, but cautioned there was still work ahead to reach the required level.

The Reds triumphed in the Allianz Arena after forwards Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge all found the net, with Klopp clear on how important the recent signing of Salah in particular will be.

“I can’t remember when we were first interested in Salah, but he was good ever since he was at Basel,” Klopp said after the victory. “It was important this year we could get him, he’s [going to be] a great player for us.”

1/11 Loris Karius - 6 out of 10 The odd nervy moment when coming to collect the ball, but overall he will be happy with his display.

2/11 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8 out of 10 A novice up against a veteran in Franck Ribery but you could not tell by looking at them, and was not afraid to show strength in the tackle.

3/11 Dejan Lovren - 6 out of 10 A little rash when coming up the pitch to tackle at times, but otherwise an adequate performance.

4/11 Joel Matip - 6 out of 10 Successfully nullified Robert Lewandowski and dealt effectively with the few moments of threatening Bayern play.

5/11 Alberto Moreno - 8 out of 10 Not a performance that will save his Anfield career, but one that may give him a stay of execution. Excellent on the overlap.

6/11 Jordan Henderson - 7 out of 10 Swept up in front of defence well, breaking down Bayern’s long spells of passive possession in Liverpool’s half.

7/11 Emre Can - 7 out of 10 More adventurous than Henderson, but equally effective at pouncing on Bayern’s sloppy passing.

8/11 Philippe Coutinho - 7 out of 10 Quieter than Liverpool’s other star attackers but then he was always likely to be given his deeper role.

9/11 Sadio Mane - 9 out of 10 A handful from the first whistle to his substitution at half-time, caused Rafinha all manner of problems. Will be pleased to have his name on a scoresheet again after the long lay-off, too.

10/11 Mohamed Salah - 8 out of 10 Picked up his fourth pre-season goal, but Klopp will be happier with how dangerous h is all-round play is looking. Brilliant on the break, but also picked up good poaching positions in the box.

11/11 Roberto Firmino - 9 out of 10 Lead the press from the front superbly, and showed guile when linking the play between the rest of Liverpool’s attack.

Last summer, it was another new pacy front-man who was the vital addition to the squad; Mane joined from Southampton and was a regular difference-maker for the Reds as they pushed for the top four. During his absences, though, firstly on international duty with Senegal and later injured for the final six weeks of the season, the team struggled at times.

A lack of alternatives to offer the pace in behind defences and direct running with the ball that Mane provides hampered Klopp’s side, something the manager has been keen to address. “We knew Mane was the main player for our tempo last year, and we have a lot of creators but not the same type. It was sensible that we got Salah.”

While those two rapid outlets both impressed and found the net again, the sight of Sturridge nonchalantly lobbing a third goal in the latter stages of the game would have provided both fans and coaching staff with even more optimism—until he immediately pulled up lame. The striker’s future has been subject to debate over the summer, as has that of left-back Alberto Moreno, but Klopp praised the training and performances of both and reiterated that the players themselves will largely decide involvement in the coming season.

“[Sturridge] has prepared really well and I just hope this is a small injury and he can play again soon. The goal was great, he had a chance before that; you can see how fast he is and it’s a shame. I hope it’s nothing serious.

“If Moreno plays like he did today [he has a future]. It was a really good game, that’s why we kept him on. He was more [involved], looking really fit, he had a test this morning on a little thigh problem and he played really well. The players decide themselves how well they play.”

Carlo Ancelotti, whose side will now face Napoli on Wednesday before Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in the final, suggested his side’s pre-season form was worrying, though not unexpected.

“Of course we are worried after defeats but we knew that we are not in the best condition, it’s normal,” said the Italian. “But we also have to change the attitude and spirit. Liverpool played well with balance and on the counter-attack. We didn’t play well, offensively or defensively.”