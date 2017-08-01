  1. Sport
Bayern vs Liverpool player ratings: Sadio Mane shines as Jurgen Klopp's men beat Bundesliga champions

Jurgen Klopp's side cruised to victory at the Allianz Arena thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge

  • 1/11 Loris Karius - 6 out of 10

    The odd nervy moment when coming to collect the ball, but overall he will be happy with his display.

  • 2/11 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8 out of 10

    A novice up against a veteran in Franck Ribery but you could not tell by looking at them, and was not afraid to show strength in the tackle.

  • 3/11 Dejan Lovren - 6 out of 10

    A little rash when coming up the pitch to tackle at times, but otherwise an adequate performance.

  • 4/11 Joel Matip - 6 out of 10

    Successfully nullified Robert Lewandowski and dealt effectively with the few moments of threatening Bayern play.

  • 5/11 Alberto Moreno - 8 out of 10

    Not a performance that will save his Anfield career, but one that may give him a stay of execution. Excellent on the overlap.

  • 6/11 Jordan Henderson - 7 out of 10

    Swept up in front of defence well, breaking down Bayern’s long spells of passive possession in Liverpool’s half.

  • 7/11 Emre Can - 7 out of 10

    More adventurous than Henderson, but equally effective at pouncing on Bayern’s sloppy passing.

  • 8/11 Philippe Coutinho - 7 out of 10

    Quieter than Liverpool’s other star attackers but then he was always likely to be given his deeper role.

  • 9/11 Sadio Mane - 9 out of 10

    A handful from the first whistle to his substitution at half-time, caused Rafinha all manner of problems. Will be pleased to have his name on a scoresheet again after the long lay-off, too.

  • 10/11 Mohamed Salah - 8 out of 10

    Picked up his fourth pre-season goal, but Klopp will be happier with how dangerous h is all-round play is looking. Brilliant on the break, but also picked up good poaching positions in the box.

  • 11/11 Roberto Firmino - 9 out of 10

    Lead the press from the front superbly, and showed guile when linking the play between the rest of Liverpool’s attack.

Liverpool got the final week of their pre-season preparations off to a confident start with victory over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah put Jurgen Klopp's side 2-0 up at half time, before Daniel Sturridge added a third after a swathe of second-half substitutions.

Mane opened the scoring on six minutes as Liverpool broke forward with pace thanks to an attack started by the tireless pressing of Roberto Firmino.

The guests then doubled their lead through the head of new boy Salah after Alberto Moreno's shot from the edge of the area was parried by Bayern 'keeper Sven Ulreich.

Bayern themselves were poor and posed little threat to the Liverpool defence. Full-backs Moreno and Trent Alexander-Arnold impressed, keeping Franck Ribery and Thomas Muller quiet.

Liverpool believed they had scored a third when excellent wide play from Ryan Kent was rewarded by Marko Grujic's deflected finish, but the effort was ruled out after Adam Lallana infringed Ulreich.

Another goal finally came for Klopp's side from the boot of substitute Daniel Sturridge, but the injury-plagued striker limped off shortly after, having appeared to hurt himself while lifting his finish over the 'keeper.

How did we rate each Liverpool player's performance at the Allianz Arena? Take a look at the gallery above to find out.

Do you agree with our ratings? Let us know in the comments below.

