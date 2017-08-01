Liverpool got the final week of their pre-season preparations off to a confident start with victory over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah put Jurgen Klopp's side 2-0 up at half time, before Daniel Sturridge added a third after a swathe of second-half substitutions.

Mane opened the scoring on six minutes as Liverpool broke forward with pace thanks to an attack started by the tireless pressing of Roberto Firmino.

The guests then doubled their lead through the head of new boy Salah after Alberto Moreno's shot from the edge of the area was parried by Bayern 'keeper Sven Ulreich.

Bayern themselves were poor and posed little threat to the Liverpool defence. Full-backs Moreno and Trent Alexander-Arnold impressed, keeping Franck Ribery and Thomas Muller quiet.

Liverpool believed they had scored a third when excellent wide play from Ryan Kent was rewarded by Marko Grujic's deflected finish, but the effort was ruled out after Adam Lallana infringed Ulreich.

Another goal finally came for Klopp's side from the boot of substitute Daniel Sturridge, but the injury-plagued striker limped off shortly after, having appeared to hurt himself while lifting his finish over the 'keeper.

