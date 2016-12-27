Swansea City have sacked American manager Bob Bradley after just 11 games in charge.

His departure comes in the wake of the side's 4-1 Boxing Day defeat by West Ham at the Liberty Stadium.

The club have struggled for form under Bradley's guidance and stand level on 12 points with Hull City at the bottom of the Premier League.

“We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time,’’ confirmed Swans chairman Huw Jenkins on Tuesday. “Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.

Swansea remain in deep trouble in the Premier League's relegation zone ( Getty )

“With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble.

“Personally, I have nothing but praise for Bob. He is a good man; a good person who gave everything to the job. His work-rate is phenomenal and we wish him well for the future.’’

The American managed just wins and two draws during his stint in charge, with 29 goals conceded along the way.

Bradley joined from French side Le Havre to replace Francesco Guidolin on October 3 of this year.

The 58-year-old has spent much of his managerial career in America, coaching MLS sides such as Chicago Fire, Metrostars and Chivas USA. He spent five years as the United States’ national boss, winning the CONCACAF Cup in 2007, and led the side to the 2010 World Cup last 16.

Swansea thanked Bradley for "his tireless effort" and wished "him well for the future".

First team coaches Paul Williams and Alan Curtis will take charge as the club searches for a replacement.