Borussia Dortmund chief dismisses speculation linking manager Thomas Tuchel to Arsenal

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has dismissed speculation that Arsenal are targeting manager Thomas Tuchel as a potential replacement to Arsene Wenger.

With the Gunners effectively out of the title race once again, calls for Wenger’s dismissal have resurfaced with a number of high-profile managers, including Tuchel, being linked to the Emirates.

But reports surrounding the German’s future at the Westfalenstadion have been rubbished as “completely fictional stuff”.

Watzke said of the reported interest: “It is a fact that nobody from Arsenal called us. We’re taking about completely fictional stuff here.

"Some day in May we will sit down and analyse this season. He is still under contract here for another year. That's why I don't understand all the speculation."

Tuchel echoed Watzke’s statement, stating: "You know more than me. I can't say anything about that because I don't know anything about it.

"I'm on a contract with Dortmund and I'm happy here."

The 43-year-old took over from Jurgen Klopp in 2015, having previously managed at Mainz 05 and FC Augsburg II prior to that.

Last year he guided Dortmund to a second-placed finish behind rivals Bayern Munich but has seen his side struggle for form this season.

Dortmund are currently fourth in the Bundesliga and recently missed the opportunity to close the gap on the leading pack after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to bottom-of-the-table Darmstadt.

Reports linking Tuchel to the Emirates follow Wenger’s recent insistence that former player Ian Wright misinterpreted comments the Frenchman made regarding his future.

Wright said on BBC Radio5 Live on Friday night that he had recently spoken to the manager who gave the impression he could well reject the club’s two-year contract offer and leave in the summer.

Wenger has remained tight lipped over his future thus far ( Getty Images)

But speaking after Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Hull, Wenger said Wright may have misunderstood what he meant when discussing “the end”.

When asked about the incident, Wenger initially pleaded ignorance, saying “I don’t know what Wright said”. After being pressed on the comments and whether the pundit maybe misinterpreted him, the manager said that was a possibility.

“I didn't give any indication about my future,” he added.