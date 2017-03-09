Bournemouth have been fined £35,000 after admitting a breach of FA anti-doping rules.

The Cherries were found to be in contravention of 'Regulation 14(d)' of the governing body's policy - failing to ensure club whereabouts information was accurate.

An FA statement read: "Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, AFC Bournemouth have been fined £35,000 and warned as to their future conduct after admitting a breach of The FA's Rules on Anti-Doping.

"The club were charged with failing to ensure their 'Club Whereabouts' information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d)."

As well as the fine the club have also been warned as to their future conduct.

Manchester City were also found to have breached the regulation in question in January and were also fined £35,000 following a hearing by the FA's Independent Regulatory Commission.