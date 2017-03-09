  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Bournemouth fined £35,000 for breach of Football Association anti-doping regulations

The Cherries were found to be in contravention of 'Regulation 14(d)' of the governing body's policy - failing to ensure club whereabouts information was accurate

Click to follow
The Independent Football
vitality-stadium.jpg
The club have been fined and warned as to their future conduct Getty Images

Bournemouth have been fined £35,000 after admitting a breach of FA anti-doping rules.

The Cherries were found to be in contravention of 'Regulation 14(d)' of the governing body's policy - failing to ensure club whereabouts information was accurate.

An FA statement read: "Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, AFC Bournemouth have been fined £35,000 and warned as to their future conduct after admitting a breach of The FA's Rules on Anti-Doping.

"The club were charged with failing to ensure their 'Club Whereabouts' information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d)."

As well as the fine the club have also been warned as to their future conduct.

Manchester City were also found to have breached the regulation in question in January and were also fined £35,000 following a hearing by the FA's Independent Regulatory Commission.

Comments