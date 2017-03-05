The Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings has claimed he “obviously did not mean” to stamp on Zlatan Ibrahimovic in response to Jamie Carragher, who on Saturday branded Mings "a disgrace" for appearing to do so.

Ten-man Bournemouth held Manchester United to a draw in a bad-tempered match at Old Trafford, after Josh King’s penalty cancelled out Marcos Rojo’s close-range opener. But the game was overshadowed by a spat between Mings and Ibrahimovic, which escalated shortly before half-time.

Mings stamped on Ibrahimovic after being tackled by the Swede, who responded by elbowing the defender as the pair competed for a corner a few moments later. Referee Kevin Friend elected against dismissing either player, instead showing Andrew Surman his second yellow card of the match in the melee that followed, for shoving Ibrahimovic.

After the match, Carragher said Mings could have no excuse after the altercation. "The one from Mings is just horrific - he deserved a smack for that one," he said. "It's disgraceful, callous - stamping on someone when they're on the floor.”

But 23-year-old Mings insisted that the apparent stamp was accidental and suggested that slow-motion video replays had made the incident look worse than it was.

“It wasn’t intentional,” Mings commented after the draw, which keeps Bournemouth five points above the relegation zone.

“If there is reaction, there is reaction after. They have time to slow it down and look at it from different angles. But when you are out there on the pitch you have to try and get back in and defend.

Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1 player ratings







22 show all Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1 player ratings









































1/22 Manchester United: David De Gea – 5 out of 10 It was a relatively quiet day at the office for the keeper, with Bournemouth showing little goal threat, but he saved well when Afobe through on goal. Could do nothing about the penalty. Getty

2/22 Antonio Valencia – 7 out of 10 Created the first goal and he was relentlessly charging up the pitch to create more chances. Getty

3/22 Phil Jones – 4 out of 10 There was a catalogue of errors for Jones today. He was out of position, clumsy and gave away the penalty. Getty

4/22 Marcos Rojo – 6 out of 10 Cleverly finished the first goal and defended well for the remainder. Getty

5/22 Luke Shaw – 6 out of 10 The long term absentee returned to the side in style. Tackled tough, worked hard and looked strong forward. Getty

6/22 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 It was a textbook display from the experienced United man. He was disciplined, organised and supplied the strikers with endless service. Getty

7/22 Paul Pogba – 5 out of 10 A dismal display by a man of such ability – he wasted through balls and continued to make wrong decisions in possession. Getty

8/22 Juan Mata – 5 out of 10 Hunted possession constantly, but his final product could do with some work. His crosses were failing to beat the first man. Getty

9/22 Wayne Rooney – 6 out of 10 When he received the ball, he did very well. However, he seemed to lack any determination or fight. Getty

10/22 Anthony Martial – 7 out of 10 Dominated Smith throughout and continued to charge down the wings and deliver balls into the danger zone. An impressive display. Getty

11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 5 out of 10 Should have been red carded in the first half and missed a penalty in the second. It was not Ibra’s day today. Getty

12/22 Bournemouth: Artur Boruc – 8 out of 10. Made a tremendous save to deny Ibrahimovic from the penalty spot and made a handful of great stops to keep scores level. Getty

13/22 Adam Smith – 6 out of 10 Was dominated by Martial at times, but held his own and kept his position well. Getty

14/22 Steve Cook – 6 out of 10 The skipper did well today, making a number of interceptions, challenges and headers. Getty

15/22 Tyrone Mings – 5 out of 10 Should have had a red card towards the end of the first half for a disgraceful stamp on Ibrahimovic. Subbed after the interval for what proved to be a slight niggle rather than a recurrence of a serious knee injury. Getty

16/22 Charlie Daniels - 5 out of 10 Should of made more of an impact and failed to provide any outlet for the Bournemouth strikers. Getty

17/22 Ryan Fraser – 7 out of 10 Continued to cause a nuisance of himself throughout, worked hard and did his job. Getty

18/22 Harry Arter – 5 out of 10 Was flying into unnecessary challenges – was lucky not see a second yellow. Getty

19/22 Andrew Surman – 3 out of 10 Saw his second yellow just before the interval to leave his side a goal down for the remainder. Getty

20/22 Marc Pugh – 6 out of 10 Won the penalty, which levelled the scores for Bournemouth. Was subbed off at half-time due to Surman’s red card. Getty

21/22 Josh King – 7 out of 10 He scored a tremendous penalty, worked relentlessly and proved his ability both on and off the ball. Getty

22/22 Benik Afobe – 6 out of 10 Showed glimpses of excellence going forward and he caused numerous problems for the United defence. Getty

“I obviously didn’t mean it, but if there is reaction there is reaction, everyone will have an opinion that is football.”

Both men are now facing the prospect of retrospective three-match bans for violent conduct, with the Football Association likely to review video evidence and bring charges this week.

Mings readily admitted to catching Ibrahimovic with his boot while the forward was down on the floor and added that he “thoroughly enjoyed” the repeated confrontations between the pair.

“I jumped over someone else I think and then yeah if I caught him, I caught him,” Mings said. “It’s a big jump if you are asking me to jump over two people.

“It was a good battle all afternoon and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I haven’t seen it back but you know exactly what you are going to get against him. He is a big physical player who possesses a lot of qualities. It was a good battle on the pitch all afternoon and if he says he didn’t mean it, then he didn’t mean it. That’s fine.

“Whatever league you are in, football is a physical sport. It comes with elements of the game that are physical, so I knew exactly what kind of game it would be playing up against him and I think we all stood up to the challenge as well.”

Bournemouth’s assistant manager Jason Tindall, speaking to the press after the match in the absence of the unwell Eddie Howe, defended Mings after the match and insisted stamping on an opponent was not in the player’s character.

“Ty hasn’t got a nasty bone in his body,” Tindall said. “And I would not say he would intentionally do that to anybody. And I haven’t seen it throughout the time he’s been with us, even in training.”