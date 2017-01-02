It’s a big game for…

Alexis Sanchez: The tricky Chilean is Arsenal’s most influential player, and against an entertaining Bournemouth side, the Gunners will need him to be at his best. Since Arsenal’s 5-1 demolition of West Ham at the beginning of the month, Sanchez has only netted a solitary goal, in a 2-1 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

Best stat…

0: Bournemouth have faced Arsenal four times in their history and have failed to pick up a win, losing all four.

Remember when…

Arsenal have already faced Bournemouth this season as the Gunners recorded a 3-1 home victory. Sanchez capitalised on a defensive mistake to put them 1-0 up before Callum Wilson netted a penalty to level the terms. Second half goals from Theo Walcott and Sanchez sealed the win for the hosts.

Player to watch…

Benik Afobe: The former Wolves striker is a live wire in the box and Arsenal’s centre-backs will have to frustrate himto keep him quiet. Afobe has bagged two goals in his last five Premier League games, one being last time out in the 3-0 win away at Swansea, and the 23-year-old will want to build on that here against Arsenal.

Past three meetings…

Arsenal 3 (Sanchez 2, Walcott) Bournemouth 1 (Wilson), Premier League, November 2016

Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 2 (Ozil, Oxlade-Chamberlain), Premier League, February 2016]

Arsenal 2 (Gabriel, Ozil) Bournemouth 0, Premier League, December 2015

Form guide…

BOURNEMOUTH: WLWLLW

ARSENAL: WWLLWW

Vital information…

KICK-OFF: 19:45, Tuesday 3rd January 2017

TV: Sky Sports 1

Odds…

BOURNEMOUTH TO WIN: 15/4

ARSENAL TO WIN: 5/6

DRAW: 29/10

(Odds provided by Betfair)