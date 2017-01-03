Shkrodran Mustafi makes his long-awaited return from injury for Arsenal against Bournemouth but there is still no Mesut Ozil for the Gunners.

Centre-back Mustafi has been out of action since the 3-1 win at home to Stoke on December 10 but makes his comeback alongside Laurent Koscielny.

Mustafi’s comeback is a good omen for Arsenal as he is yet to taste defeat since his move from Valencia in the summer.

Ozil is still absent through illness meaning he misses his second consecutive game, while Aaron Ramsey and Francis Coquelin also start.

Eddie How makes three changes to his Bournemouth side after their 3-0 win away to Swansea last time out, with Dan Gosling, Joshua King and Callum Wilson replacing Andrew Surman, Benik Afobe and Jack Wilshere, who is not eligible to face his parent club.

Line ups:

Arsenal XI: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Iwobi, Alexis, Giroud

Bournemouth XI: Boruc, Francis, Cook, Ake, Daniels, Arter, Gosling, Stanislas, Fraser, King, Wilson.