Arsenal travel to the south coast to face Bournemouth for the second time this season, looking to jump back into third place in the Premier League.
Victory for Manchester City saw them jump ahead of Arsene Wenger’s side while United’s victory saw them close to within a point of the Gunners prior to kick off at the Vitality Stadium.
In the evening’s other fixtures, newly-appointed Swansea boss Paul Clement will be in attendance to see how his side gets on against Sam Allardyce’s Crystal Palace.
Stoke City take on Watford at the Bet365 Stadium in the evening’s final game.
Monday's Premier League results
Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City
Everton 3-0 Southampton
Manchester City 2-1 Burnley
Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion 3-1 Hull City
West Ham United 0-2 Manchester United
Tuesday's Premier League fixtures
Bournemouth vs Arsenal - 7.45pm
Crystal Palace vs Swansea City - 8.00pm
Stoke City vs Watford - 8.00pm
Wednesday's Premier League fixtures
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea - 8.00pm
