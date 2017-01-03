Arsenal travel to the south coast to face Bournemouth for the second time this season, looking to jump back into third place in the Premier League.

Victory for Manchester City saw them jump ahead of Arsene Wenger’s side while United’s victory saw them close to within a point of the Gunners prior to kick off at the Vitality Stadium.

In the evening’s other fixtures, newly-appointed Swansea boss Paul Clement will be in attendance to see how his side gets on against Sam Allardyce’s Crystal Palace.

Stoke City take on Watford at the Bet365 Stadium in the evening’s final game.

Monday's Premier League results

Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City

Everton 3-0 Southampton

Manchester City 2-1 Burnley

Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion 3-1 Hull City

West Ham United 0-2 Manchester United

Tuesday's Premier League fixtures

Bournemouth vs Arsenal - 7.45pm

Crystal Palace vs Swansea City - 8.00pm

Stoke City vs Watford - 8.00pm

Wednesday's Premier League fixtures

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea - 8.00pm