Bournemouth’s leaky defence cost them dearly last weekend when their good home run was ended during a 2-2 draw with Stoke. Even so, they sit 11th in the table having lost only two of their last ten matches. Three points this weekend could see the Cherries move as high as 9th in the table - an impressive achievement for a club of their size and resources.

Burnley all but sealed safety at Turf Moore last weekend in a 2-2 draw with West Brom, in which Sam Vokes netted twice. A win would have been enough to ensure the club a second consecutive season of Premier League football for the first time in their history, something which they can achieve by beating Bournemouth today.

What time does it start?

Bournemouth vs Burnley kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 13th May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will not be televised live. Highlights will be aired at 10:20pm on BBC2.

It’s a big game for…

Sam Vokes. His recent brace against West Brom was all but enough to secure safety for Burnley, and he will need to take similar form into the today’s fixture to put everyone associated with the club at ease. He is the club’s joint top scorer (alongside Andre Gray) with 10 goals and four assists this season, and what better time to reaffirm his worth to his manager by bagging some more this weekend?

Sam Vokes in action against West Brom last week (Getty )



Best stat…

Burnley have won four and drawn three of their last seven meetings with Bournemouth..

Player to watch...

Lys Mousset. Deputising for the injured duo of Callum Wilson and Benik Afobe against Stoke last weekend, the pacey forward endured a difficult outing. The service he received was limited and he struggled to impose himself on the game and, to top it all off, scored an own goal to put Stoke in front. Eddie Howe has come out in defence of the Frenchman, highlighting the pressures of adapting to a new country and stating that he is happy with the player’s progress. If he features against Burnley, he’ll certainly be looking to make an impression.

Lys Mousset - the player to watch ( Getty )

Past three meetings…

Burnley 3-2 Bournemouth, Premier League, December 2016

Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley, Championship, February 2014

Burnley 1-1 Bournemouth, Championship, November 2013

Form guide…

Bournemouth: LLWWD

Burnley: DLLWD

Odds…

Bournemouth to win: 94/100

Burnley to win: 3/1

Draw: 13/5

