​Stoke City could leapfrog opponents Bournemouth with a win at the Vitality Stadium this weekend.

The Potters are languishing in 12th place, below expectations for a team now blessed with some talented players, and will be looking to secure a strong finish to the season to salvage a more respectable league position.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are sitting pretty in 10th place, which for a club of their size is impressive. Eddie Howe continues to impress by daring to deploy his squad in a fluid, attacking system and the Cherries have become somewhat a favourite for the neutrals.

A win would see them overtake Southampton until at least Sunday, when the Saints face a tough trip to Anfield, providing them with added incentive for a match between two sides which otherwise have little to play for.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 3.00pm BST on Saturday 6 May.

Where can I watch it?

It will not be televised live.

Highlights will be shown on BBC1 at 10.20pm BST on Saturday 6 May.

Preview

Key man Joshua King has scored 15 goals in 29 appearances and Eddie Howe faces losing him in the summer, with Tottenham reported as being big admirers of the Norwegian striker. While King has admitted he is flattered by their interest, he has reiterated the importance of staying focused for the remainder of the season and Bournemouth will be hoping he is not distracted, starting this weekend against Stoke.

Mark Hughes’ side have won just one of their last seven league games, a 3-1 victory at home to Hull, and have struggled for goals with Peter Crouch leading the way on eight, followed closely by Arnautovic who has seven. In total, they have scored 13 less league goals (37) than Bournemouth (50) but have also conceded 13 less goals than the visitors, making the encounter a difficult one to call.

Eddie Howe could hand Ryan Fraser his 100th appearance if selected, while Charlie Daniels could gain his 200th cap and captain Simon Francis is set to mark his 250th game for the club. Benik Afobe is still unavailable through a hamstring issue. Stoke have no new injury concerns and could look to re-jig a line-up which has struggled in recent weeks.

It’s a big game for…

Jack Butland: The English stopper looked sharp on his return from injury last week against West Ham and made some good saves in the 0-0 draw. Lee Grant performed well Butland’s absence but Mark Hughes confirmed his first choice keeper will retain his place this weekend. He will be keen to put in another good performance to ensure a positive end to a frustrating season.

Best stat

There has not been a draw between the two sides since 1999. No player has scored more than one goal overall in this fixture for either side in Premier League meetings: five Stoke players and three for Bournemouth.

Remember when…

19th placed Bournemouth beat Stoke, who were 3rd, 3-1 in February 2002 in League One via goals from Steve Purches, Richard Hughes and Warren Feeney.

Player to watch...

Joshua King: The Norwegian striker is subject of speculation over a summer move to Tottenham and it is no surprise, considering his goalscoring record this season. He is pacey, strong, excellent on the ball and a composed finisher, and will cause Stoke’s defence problems if the service he receives is good.

Past three-meetings

Stoke 0 Bournemouth 1

Premier League, November 2016

Bournemouth 1 Stoke 3

Premier League, February 2016

Stoke 2 Bournemouth 1

Premier League, September 2015

Form guide

Bournemouth: DLLWW

Stoke: LLWLD

Odds

Provided by 888 Sport

Bournemouth to win: 7/6

Stoke to win: 47/20

Draw: 5/2