It’s a big game for…

Callum Wilson: A win for the South-coast club could propel them into the top half of the table, so their top scorer will need be on good form in the final-third.

Best stat…

Watford’s last win against the Cherries was in 1997 when Eddie Howe was actually playing for Bournemouth.

Remember when…

Harry Arter put his side ahead in sublime style back in the Championship in 2014, with a powerful strike from distance. That’s certainly one that he will remember for the rest of his career.

Player to watch…

Odion Ighalo: With speculation surrounding his future at the club, it will be interesting to watch his performance on Saturday.

Past three meetings…

Watford 2 (Deeney, Success) Bournemouth 2 (Wilson King), Premier League, October 2016

Watford 0 Bournemouth 0, Premier League, February 2016

Bournemouth 1 (Murray) Watford 1 (Ighalo), Premier League, October 2015





Odds

Bournemouth to win: 41/50

Watford to win: 19/5

Draw: 11/4

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)

Form guide…

Watford: LDLLWD

Bournemouth : LLWDLL

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 15:00PM

TV: N/A