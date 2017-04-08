Bradley Lowery's family 'heartbroken' after latest and final treatment fails

Bradley Lowery’s family are “heartbroken” after confirming the latest and final treatment for the terminally ill five-year-old has failed.

Bradley’s brave fight against neuroblastoma has united football with Sunderland and England striker Jermain Defoe particularly touched by his continued battle against the disease.

A statement on Bradley’s official Facebook page confirmed the news with his family insisting they would “continue to make memories” and “enjoy our super hero every second of the day."

The statement said: "Scan results show treatment that Bradley has been receiving is not working, this means we will not get him cancer free as this was our last option.

"We can still go to London and receive the trial there however this a phase one trial and hasn't shown any success in neuroblastoma up to now.

"We are understandably heartbroken about the recent news, hearing this type of thing never gets easier.

"We don't know how long it will be before the cancer wins, but what we do know is that we will continue to make memories and enjoy our super hero every second of the day."

Bradley is due to attend Saturday's Grand National after being granted an honorary place in the famous race.