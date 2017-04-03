Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic would finish top six in the Premier League

Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic would not only compete in the Premier League, they would finish in the top six.

The former Liverpool manager is in positive mood after guiding the Hoops to a sixth-successive Scottish Premiership title with some eight games to spare.

And when asked the age old question Rodgers suggested the home support at Celtic Park would make his side a contender south of the border.

“Could we play in the Premier League? Yes, we could,” he told Sky Sports.

“I have absolutely no doubt about it because we've got the Celtic factor. We have 60,000 every other week. Without the money alone, this team would compete in the Premier League.

”We took a Swansea team who won the Championship into the Premier League and we finished 11th but for us and what we were trying to do that was very, very good.

“But this is Celtic. This is one of the great iconic clubs in the world so there is no doubt that with this group we could go in [there and compete]. Imagine the backing then.

“Celtic would be one of the minimum top four, top six clubs in the English Premier League and then that puts you on a different level altogether.”