Joey Barton admits Chelsea have 'too much quality' not to win the title after Burnley draw

After Burnley’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Turf Moor on the weekend, midfielder Joey Barton took to Twitter to anoint Antonio Conte’s Chelsea as Premier League champions.

Barton, who re-joined Burnley after a turbulent six month stint at Glasgow Rangers, lasted the whole ninety minutes against Chelsea in their match on Sunday afternoon.

The Clarets performed well, as has become expected of them this season at home, but it initially felt like Chelsea were going to brush Sean Dyche's men aside.

The Blues made a blistering start to the game with reinvigorated Pedro Rodriguez deservedly giving them the lead after just seven minutes.

The home side, though, never gave up and kept banging on Chelsea’s door for an equaliser. In the end it took a stunning free-kick from Robbie Brady to level the score which proved enough to take a share of the spoils.

After the game Barton tweeted: “Really enjoyed that today. Great team performance against a fantastic team, who are well organised and have world class players.

“You never know in the Premier League but I cannot see anybody getting to them. They have too much quality.”

This comes just five days after Manchester United’s Ander Herrera conceded Chelsea were the best team he’s faced all season.

He said at a United sponsorship launch on Wednesday: “Every game has been difficult but let me think – the game that we deserved to lose clearly was Chelsea so Chelsea so far has been the best team,”

The 27-year-old added: “They are very compact. They are very difficult to beat and they have been clear in the things that they have to do. I think they deserve to be first, to be honest.”

Conte’s side have occupied the top spot since Match week 12 and are now 10 points clear of second-place Tottenham.

They face relegation-threatened Swansea City next Saturday.

