Burnley's pre-season friendly at home to Hannover has been abandoned on police advice.

The Clarets were leading 1-0 at half-time thanks to a goal from Ben Mee when the announcement came.

A short statement on the club's Twitter account read: "Today's game has been abandoned, on police advice."

Seats were ripped out and thrown at the home fans ( Getty )

Photographs showed unrest in the stands, with police holding back Hannover fans from their home counterparts.

